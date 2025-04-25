Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival Announces This Year’s Highlights & Schedules for April 26 & 27

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

April 22, 2025 (SANTA BARBARA, CALIF) – The Community Environmental Council and its festival producer, CarpEvents, are thrilled to bring the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival back to Alameda Park on Saturday, April 26 from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 27 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., 2025. Now in its 55th year, the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival is one of the longest-running Earth Day celebrations in the country, and is one of the largest on the West Coast.

CEC’s Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival is FREE for attendees and takes place at Alameda Park. Detailed information including maps and stage schedules are available online at www.SBEarthDay.org or in the Santa Barbara Independent Earth Day Festival Guide to be published on Thursday, April 24.

Media are invited to a special sneak-peek of the festival with organizers at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 26 on the Main Stage. Please call or text Olivia Sorgman 805-252-2068 if you plan to attend.

Tens of thousands of community members are anticipated to attend to connect with climate-forward businesses and organizations, engage in climate-focused educational activities, hear from dozens of speakers on a variety of environmental topics, savor locally sourced, climate-friendly food and beverage, and enjoy live music by local bands.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THIS YEAR’S EVENT INCLUDE:

Environmental Hero Awards: CEC’s Environmental Hero Awards will take place on Saturday, April 26 at 12:00 p.m. on the Main Stage. This year’s awards will be presented to Dr. Leah Stokes and Charlie Eckberg. Dr. Stokes is a professor at UCSB focused on energy, climate, and environmental politics. An author of several books, Dr. Stokes was named an advocate on TIME100 Next, and as one of Business Insider’s top 30 global leaders working toward climate solutions. She is also an author of the Inflation Reduction Act, widely recognized as the most influential piece of climate legislation ever enacted. Charlie Eckberg’s family will receive the inaugural Environmental Hero Earth Day Pioneer Award, given posthumously. Charlie helped bring the Earth Day Festival back to Santa Barbara in the early 90s and was an influential environmentalist throughout his life. Charlie’s friends, including James Cameron and Jackson Browne, have sent video tributes that will be played during the ceremony. Tracy Lehr, anchor at KEYT TV, will emcee the ceremony.

The longest-running Green Car Show in the United States will feature the latest electric and hybrid vehicle technology. Location: Santa Barbara and Micheltorena Streets. Show highlights include:

o Test-drive event: The annual Ride & Drive is a first-hand opportunity for attendees to experience the look, feel, and performance of the latest electric vehicles and bikes, including from Chevy, Toyota, and Rad Power Bikes. Limited number of spaces available; sign up on site.

o Rebates and incentives: Get the latest information about California rebates, the federal tax credit, and other incentives that make purchasing or leasing a clean vehicle more affordable.

o Community Ambassadors: Talk one-on-one with community leaders who have made the transition to clean vehicles to learn how electric vehicles and other zero emission transportation options fit into their daily lives.

o Owners Corner: Meet owners and their vehicles to learn what clean vehicle ownership is really like.

Public Square and the Climate Action Stage, curated by CEC, is a place to connect and engage with organizations doing good work, spend time with your elected officials, and learn what government agencies and nonprofits are doing to help us all be more sustainable. Highlights on the Climate Action Stage include:

A discussion with Direct Relief International staff about their work on the frontlines of climate disasters at 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

about their work on the frontlines of climate disasters at 1:00 p.m. Saturday. A Sierra Club Santa Barbara panel focused on local actionat 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

focused on local actionat 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. Tribal Trust Foundation water ceremony at noon on Sunday.

water ceremony at noon on Sunday. Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary panel discussion at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

panel discussion at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Plus: Earth Day Trivia both days and music from local artists, including Kiki Reyes and Diego Magana.

Earth Day Trivia both days and music from local artists, including Kiki Reyes and Diego Magana. See complete lineup and schedule here: https://www.sbearthday.org/public-square

Location: Corner of Santa Barbara and Micheltorena Streets down to Sola Street.

Homegrown Roots Zone will feature local farmers and food producers, food and beverage artisans, small business owners, and non-profit organizations working in the food system. Location: adjacent to the Food Court

Eco-Marketplace exhibitors will sell eco-friendly products and wares. Location: Along Anacapa Street.

Music on the Main Stage Enjoy two full days of music, dancing and fun! Don’t miss local favorites the Doublewide Kings, Cornerstone, Spencer the Gardener, False Puppet and more. See lineup and schedule here: https://www.sbearthday.org/entertainment Location: Next to Beer Garden on Corner of Micheltorena and Anacapa Streets.

Free Bike Valet , with secure all-day parking provided by the festival and managed by MOVE Santa Barbara County. Location: Corner of Micheltorena and Santa Barbara.

Plant-Forward Food Court will feature the best climate-friendly fare in the region! Offering vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options for every type of eater. Enjoy local favorites; Elubia’s Kitchen, Santa Barbara Hives, Considered Coffee, Wandering Eats and more. Powered this year by solar energy! Location: Along Santa Barbara Street

Beer & Wine Garden will feature regional beer, wine, and other libations in front of the Main Stage, the perfect place to meet up with friends and chill. Must be 21+. Location: Adjacent to the Main Stage.

Kids Corner , in its new location in the main park, offers a space for families to enjoy arts and crafts, musical youth performances, face painting, eco-activities from the MOXI and a place to relax in a secure area with kids. The Kids Stage will host a variety of performances from Laguna Blanca Music Program, South Coast Karate, and Destined Dance & Performing Arts. Location: Along Anacapa Street

Community members can stay updated on details of CEC’s Earth Day at www.SBEarthDay.org

Follow on social media for updates: Like “Santa Barbara Earth Day” on Facebook.com/SBEarthDay, and Instagram @SB_EarthDay.

Thank you to our 2025 Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival Sponsors

Chevrolet, City of Santa Barbara, MarBorg Industries, Dave’s Killer Bread, Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG), June Shine, Firestone 805, Central Coast Community Energy (3CE), Central Coast Clean Cities Coalition (C5), e-bikery, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Bye Bye Mattress, GreenStart Electrify, Gold Coast Toyota Dealers, Crown Dodge, Cox Communications, Santa Barbara Foundation , Matilija Pure Water Systems, Montecito Bank & Trust, Channel Islands Restoration, Santa Barbara Independent, TVSB and Trinity Episcopal Church.

About Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival

Widely acknowledged as the birthplace of Earth Day, Santa Barbara’s involvement began with the devastating 1969 oil spill off its coast. This led a local group of concerned citizens to begin discussing a different way of looking at environmental systems. During that time, Senator Gaylord Nelson visited Santa Barbara to view the oil spill damage. When he returned to Washington, D.C., he introduced a bill designating April 22 as a national day to celebrate the earth. Over the next few years, the environmental movement was born across the country – including the Community Environmental Council (CEC). Led by a group of forward-thinking youth and elders, CEC incorporated in the spring of 1970 and its first act as a new nonprofit was to hold an Earth Day celebration – a one block long teach-in between State St. and Chapala St. along Anapamu. Around the country, 20 million concerned citizens attended similar events. We recognize that “every day is earth day” and that special events like this are a way to bring diverse voices from our community together as a reminder to tread lightly on the planet.

About the Community Environmental Council (CEC)

CEC advances rapid and equitable solutions to the climate crisis – including ambitious zero carbon goals, drawdown of excess carbon, and protection against the impacts of climate change. CEC was recognized as a 2020 California Nonprofit of the Year and a City of Santa Barbara Climate Hero, and is led by CEO Sigrid Wright who was recently named 2022 Congressional Woman of the Year. CEC has worked since 1970 to incubate and innovate real life environmental solutions that directly affect the California Central Coast. Our programs lead to clean vehicles, solar energy, resilient food systems and reduction of single-use plastic. Learn more about the work of CEC and why it receives high ratings from both Charity Navigator and Guidestar at CECSB.org/impact.

Find CEC on the web at CECSB.org and on Facebook.com/CECSB, Instagram.com/CEC_SB, and Linkedin.com/company/cecsb/.

About CarpEvents

With over 30 years’ experience in event management, Mike Lazaro (Carpinterian of the Year), and the CarpEvents team have been producing seamless events from concept to completion across the country and right here in Santa Barbara County. Mike has been involved from the ground up on fundraisers, street festivals, concerts, large corporate conventions and televised sporting events. In addition, the team provides logistical and managerial support on major events such as Summer Solstice and Avocado Festival as well as co-founded the Alcazar Theatre in Carpinteria and the Rods and Roses Car show. Visit https://www.carpinteriaevents.com/