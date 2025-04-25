South Coast Business & Technology Honorees Announced for 2025

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — Ten standout organizations and individuals will be honored during the 2025 South Coast Business & Technology (SCBT) Awards ceremony on June 17 at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort. The annual awards recognize innovation, leadership, and success in the area’s business and technology sectors. Net proceeds from the event will benefit the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

This year’s honorees include venture financier Bob Johnson of Founders Capital Partners (Pioneer Award); Elings Park (Excellence in Service); Nicole and Georges Bitar of the Bitar Restaurant Group (Executives of the Year); LogicMonitor (Company of the Year); David Langan and Gabe Dominocielo of Umbra (Entrepreneurs of the Year); and Cadense, Intake Breathing, and Live Data Technologies (Rising Stars).

Director-level ($6,500) and table ($3,950) sponsorships remain available for the June 17 SCBT Awards ceremony. Immediately prior to the ceremony, the region’s premier business networking event will take place in the Plaza del Sol, also at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

“The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has been the proud beneficiary of this prestigious awards program and event since 2001. We are grateful to partner with many of the area’s leading businesses on behalf of deserving college students in our community,” said Foundation President and CEO Melinda Cabrera. “To date, SCBT Awards ceremonies have resulted in scholarships totaling more than $3.2 million for 1,232 students countywide. I encourage local companies to be a part of this extraordinary annual celebration of business and technology excellence.”

Nearly 500 people attended last year’s awards ceremony. Serving as event co-chairs this year are Janet Garufis, chairman and CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust, and Matt Rowe, branch manager and vice president for wealth management at Raymond James in Santa Barbara.

For information regarding SCBT ceremony sponsorships, contact Nicole Jones, Associate Director of Development at the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, at njones@sbscholarship.org.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $150 million to some 62,000 county students since its founding in 1962. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.