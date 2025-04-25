Standing Together to End Sexual Assault’s (STESA) Annual Chocolate de Vine Fundraiser Will be on May 17th This Year!

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

In recent months, major changes at the federal level have had devastating impacts on two offices central to federal sexual and domestic violence prevention efforts. These changes raise serious concerns about the future of federal programs that support sexual assault prevention and education. As these federal shifts unfold, local support is more important than ever. STESA has been a vital resource for survivors and their loved ones in Santa Barbara for decades. Community support helps us keep STESA’s services strong. Join STESA at its Chocolate de Vine fundraiser to stand with survivors and invest in a future without sexual violence.

Last year, STESA celebrated its 50th year of service in response to a critical need in the community to address sexual assault. Since its inception in 1974, STESA has been empowering, healing, and creating social change to eradicate all forms of sexual violence in our community. STESA has provided counseling and prevention services to thousands of sexual assault survivors and the greater Santa Barbara community.

Grounded in the empowerment model, STESA counselors offer support and education to survivors and their loved ones and empower them in the agency of their healing process. Started as a 24-hour hotline in 1974, STESA’s scope expanded to long-term counseling, self-defense classes, and prevention programs for community members and professionals who interface with sexual assault survivors.

STESA invites supporters to join them at the Chocolate De Vine fundraising event. This year’s event will be held Saturday, May 17 from 4-7:30pm at the Saint Barbara Events Center at 1205 San Antonio Creek Road. The event will feature tastings from local chocolatiers and wineries. STESA looks forward to raising the glass with its cherished longtime sponsors, as well as celebrating new supporters of the cause!

The event will feature a judged competition of chocolate creations by some of the area’s best chefs. It will also include tasty appetizers, balloon pop prizes, and some fabulous experiences for live auction. Click on this link to join the fun: https://www.chocolatedevine.org/

About STESA: During the past year, STESA provided confidential services to over 300 clients and offered education to over 5,100 community members, including students, businesses, medical, social service, and law enforcement professionals. Funds raised from the event will support intervention and prevention programs.

Website: https://sbstesa.org/ | Facebook/Instagram: @sbstesa | Twitter: @STESA_SB