Witmark Marketing and Branding Group Wins Four Prestigious Addy® Awards for Creative Excellence

(April 24, 2025) – Santa Barbara, CA – WitMark Marketing and Branding Group is proud to announce its success at the 2025 American Advertising Federation (AAF) ADDY® Awards, securing two Gold ADDY Awards and two Silver ADDY Awards.

This marks the third consecutive year that WitMark has been recognized at the ADDY Awards, following four wins in 2024 and one in 2023. The agency’s continued success demonstrates its dedication to creative excellence and innovation in marketing

“Winning four ADDY Awards is a testament to the creativity, dedication, and strategic approach of our talented team,” says Marjorie Large, founder of WitMark Marketing and Branding Group. “We take immense pride in developing meaningful and impactful campaigns for our clients, and it is an honor to be recognized for our work.”

WitMark was recognized for the following ADDY® Awards this year:

Gold ADDY – Website

Client: Fauver, Large, Archbald & Spary LLP





Gold ADDY – Annual Report

Client: United Way of Santa Barbara County, Annual Impact Report





Silver ADDY – Logo Design

Client: Carpinteria Farm Bungalows





Silver ADDY – Integrated Branded Content Campaign

Client: Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce

Video Partner: Pixels & Light

The ADDY® Awards, hosted by the American Advertising Federation, represent the largest and most competitive advertising awards program, with over 25,000 entries annually across local, district, and national levels. A Gold ADDY® signifies the highest level of creative excellence, while a Silver ADDY® recognizes outstanding work deserving of distinction.

As WitMark continues to push creative boundaries, these awards underscore the agency’s dedication to delivering exceptional marketing and branding solutions that resonate with audiences and drive results.

For more information about WitMark and its award-winning work, visit witmarkgroup.com.