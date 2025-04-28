PCPA Announces New Youth and Community Arts Offerings

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Expanding on their theatrical programming, PCPA – Pacific Conservatory Theatre brings thrilling new ways to engage that go beyond the stage!

PCPA’s Youth & Community Arts brings dynamic theatrical engagements to students, families, and community members across the Central Coast. From touring plays and workshops to special events, summer camps, and more, Youth & Community Arts (Y&CA) offers a variety of entry points into the world of theatre-making and community connection. Building on the belief that theatre is for everyone, these programs aim to invigorate new generations of audiences, inspire emerging artists, and build empathy through the arts.

This season, YC&A has launched new programming, including collaboration with Tierra Blanca Arts Center on the presentation of the Spanish language Pastorela El Ermitanio; classroom workshops supporting PCPA productions of Much Ado About Nothing and Sanctuary City; collaborations with Allan Hancock College Pride Alliance, Gala Pride and Diversity Center, Hope Esperanza, and the Pacific Pride Foundation on the new and recurring PCPA Pride Nights; official backstage tours of the Severson and Marian theaters; and a new Instagram account (@pcpayouthandcommunityarts) featuring educational materials supporting PCPA’s season and highlighting company members and company life. Y&CA is also partnering with the Santa Maria Inn for a one night only Murder Mystery of May 9th. Of course, PCPA Y&CA also continued its touring production to local schools last fall and looks forward to the return of their popular youth summer camps serving 8–12-year-olds and 13–18-year-olds. Registration is now open for Camp Willy Wonka and Teatro PCPA!

For a complete listing of our current offerings please visit www.pcpa.org, click on the Engage and Learn tab then Youth and Community Arts. For summer camp registration click Engage and Learn tab, then Youth Summer Camps. PCPA.org is where you can also stay tuned for details on Youth and Community Arts’ expanded offerings in the coming season, which will include classes for Transitional Kindergarten kids and their families, after-school programming for elementary students, performing and leadership opportunities for high schoolers in the form of the Teen Theatre Collective, more bilingual offerings from Teatro PCPA–through a continuing partnership with Artists Ink – and more.

For inquiries or additional information contact the Youth and Community Arts Coordinator Jill Price |jill.price@pcpa.org | (805)928-7731 ext. 4151 or the Director of Youth and Community Arts Marilet Martinez | marilet.martinez@pcpa.org | (805) 928-7731 ext. 4227.