I bought my Tesla Model 3 four years ago and have felt good about reducing my carbon footprint. I recently sold my other ICE [internal combustion engine] vehicle and purchased an e-bike and am now completely off fossil fuels.

It is frustrating that I am being made to feel guilty for owning it just because Musk has now gone MAGA. The left should not be attacking others on the left who made environmentally conscious choices because of Musk.

I will continue to drive my Tesla because it represents my commitment to our planet, not the CEO of Tesla.