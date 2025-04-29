Attorney General Bonta Co-Leads Lawsuit Challenging Trump Administration’s Dismantling of National Volunteer Public Service Agency, AmeriCorps

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today co-led 23 attorneys general and two states in filing a lawsuit challenging the Trump Administration’s termination of AmeriCorps grants and the dismantling of the agency though a 85% reduction of its workforce, effectively ending the agency’s ability to continue administering the programs, operations, and funding that make its important work possible. AmeriCorps is an independent federal agency tasked with engaging Americans in meaningful community-based service that directly address the country’s educational, public safety, and environmental needs — every year, the agency provides opportunities for more than 200,000 Americans to serve their communities.

“AmeriCorps volunteers bring out the best in America and in our communities. By abruptly canceling critical grants and gutting AmeriCorps’ workforce and volunteers, DOGE is dismantling AmeriCorps without any concern for the thousands of people who are ready and eager to serve their country — or for those whose communities are stronger because of this public service,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “In California, AmeriCorps volunteers build affordable housing, clean up our environment, and address food insecurity in communities across our state. California has repeatedly taken action to hold the Trump Administration and DOGE accountable to the law — and we stand prepared to do it again to protect AmeriCorps and the vital services it provides.”

“Service sits at the very core of who we are as Americans,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “California is suing the Trump administration to defend thousands of hardworking service members and the communities they serve. These actions by President Trump and Elon Musk not only threaten our funding – they vandalize our values. We’re going to fight to stop them.”

BACKGROUND

AmeriCorps supports national and state community service programs by providing opportunities for Americans to serve their communities and by awarding grants to local and national organizations and agencies which use funding to address critical community needs. These organizations and agencies use AmeriCorps funding to recruit, place, and supervise AmeriCorps members nationwide. AmeriCorps members and volunteers have connected veterans to essential services, fought the opioid epidemic, helped older adults age with dignity, rebuilt communities after disasters, and improved the physical and mental well-being of millions of Americans.

In early February, the Trump Administration issued an executive order directing every federal agency to plan to reduce the size of its workforce and prepare to initiate in large-scale reductions in force. Since then, AmeriCorps has placed at least 85% of its workforce on administrative leave immediately and notified employees that they would be terminated effective June 24, 2025.

On April 25, California received notice from the federal government of termination of its AmeriCorps grant programs which support volunteer and service efforts. Grant cancellations and program termination notices were sent to approximately 1,031 programs nationwide.

LAWSUIT

In the complaint today, the Attorney General Bonta and a multistate coalition argue that by abruptly canceling critical grants and gutting AmeriCorps’ workforce, the Trump Administration is effectively shuttering the national volunteer agency and ending states’ abilities to support AmeriCorps programs within their borders.

The coalition establishes that the Trump Administration has acted unlawfully in its gutting of AmeriCorps, violating both the Administrative Procedures Act and the separation of powers under the U.S. Constitution. Congress has created AmeriCorps and the programs it administers, and the President cannot incapacitate the agency’s ability to administer appropriated grants or carry out statutorily assigned duties. Further, by dismantling AmeriCorps and its programs, which are creations of Congress, The Trump Administration’s has violated the Executive Branch’s obligation to take care that the law is faithfully executed.

CALIFORNIA IMPACTS

AmeriCorps funds support California public agencies and nonprofits that provide critical services to low-income communities.

In 2024, at least 6,150 California members served at at least 1,200 locations, including schools, food banks, homeless shelters, health clinics, youth centers, veterans’ facilities, and other nonprofit and faith-based organizations. AmeriCorps invested more than $133 million in federal funding to California last year to support cost-effective community solutions, working with local partners on the ground to help communities, who most intimately understand their needs, tackle their toughest challenges. When the Los Angeles fires devastated millions earlier this year, AmeriCorps members showed up to distribute supplies and support families — until the Trump Administration ended the program and sent them home on hours’ notice.

In bringing today’s lawsuit Attorney General Bonta and the attorneys general of Maryland, Delaware, and Colorado lead the attorneys general of Arizona, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, the District of Columbia and the states of Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

A copy of the complaint will become available here.