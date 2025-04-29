Bishop Diego Falls Short Against Santa Clara in Tri-Valley League Finale

The Bishop Diego softball team fought hard in its Tri-Valley League finale against Santa Clara, but faded late in a 6-0 loss on Tuesday afternoon.

Starting pitcher Tara Gregson was masterful for the Cardinals in the early innings as she was locked in a pitcher’s duel with Santa Clara ace Kadyn Sanchez. Bishop Diego trailed 1-0 going into the top of the sixth inning when the visiting Saints broke the game open.

“She throws the ball hard, she makes the ball move and makes the ball break. Defensively we are not as strong when she is pitching so I tend to go with Madeline Ferries more often in the circle for that reason,” said Bishop Diego coach MeLinda Matsumoto of Gregson. “This is her senior year and she really wants it.”

Santa Clara got on the board in the top of the first inning. Sophia Romero got things started with a two out walk. Sophia Grace Castorena followed with a single to right field that brought home Romero after a sloppy relay by Bishop Diego giving the Saints a 1-0 lead.

The Saints tried to sneak another run across after the next batter, Isabelle Soto, singled to center field, but Jaymi Coronado and Keke Flores combined perfectly on the relay throw to get the final out of the inning at home plate.

Bishop Diego’s best offensive opportunity of the game came in the bottom of the second inning beginning with a leadoff single to left field by Chelsea Hayes. After a sac bunt by Flores moved Hayes to second base, Penny Carrol was hit by a pitch putting runners on first and second with one out.

However, the much-needed rally never came to fruition as the next two Bishop Diego batters were struck out by Sanchez to end the inning.

Sanchez continued to shut down the Bishop Diego offense for the remainder of the game as she tossed a complete game two-hitter with 16 strikeouts.

Tara Gresgson struck out eight batters in her six innings in the circle. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

Gregson accounted for Bishop Diego’s second and final hit of the game on a double to center field with one out in the bottom of the third inning.

“We really wanted this game. We were really in it to win it,” Gregson said. “Sometimes errors slip and we have a bad inning, which is what happened in the second half of the game.”

The Cardinals were still in striking distance in the top of the sixth inning, but Marcie Acosta sparked a Santa Clara rally with a leadoff single. Sophia Romero followed with a bunt and reached on a Bishop Diego error.

The next batter, Castorena, sent a hard ground ball off of Gregson’s leg that trickled into the outfield bringing home Acosta and Romero to make the score 3-0.

At that points Ferries came on to pitch in relief of Gregson and The Saints tacked on two more runs in the inning after back-to-back RBI singles by Mia Gomez and Kiera Sanchez with two outs in the inning.

Bishop Diego has three non-league games remaining on the schedule beginning with a home game against Coastal Christian on Thursday. The Cardinals are currently 7-9 overall and will look to win out and apply for an at-large berth into the CIF playoffs.