The fact that some of us have bought and drive a Tesla does not make us supporters of Elon Musk. Most of us bought our cars at least in part, because we wanted to help the environment. Trashing us or our vehicles makes no sense at all.

History has shown us that it is possible — and often necessary — to separate a creator from their creation. Henry Ford, a titan of American industry and founder of the Ford Motor Company, was also a vocal anti-Semite whose publications were praised by Hitler himself. Yet millions around the world have driven Ford vehicles without embracing or endorsing Ford’s personal views.

Similarly, we must ask whether it is fair or productive to condemn the innovations of Tesla — the engineering, the renewable energy contributions, the shift in automotive design — based solely on the controversies surrounding Elon Musk. To do so may risk losing sight of the greater good that the technology itself offers.