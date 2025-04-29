Imaginative Ceramics Exhibition: ‘Alpha Resource Center artists at Maker House’

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Maker House / Clay Studio is proud to host Slingshot Presents, an inspiring exhibition of hand-built ceramics created by visionary artists from Slingshot / Alpha Art Studio. Thisprogressive Santa Barbara-based art center supports the creative practices of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

Opening May 2, 2025, the exhibition will be on display through June 16 at Maker House Gallery, located at 1351 Holiday Hill Road, Goleta, CA. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. An opening reception will take place Friday, May 2 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, with several artists in attendance. Admission is free and open to the public.

Slingshot Presents highlights a dynamic cross-section of the studio’s extensive creative output, showcasing a variety of hand-building techniques and ceramic forms. These works—playful, intricate, and deeply personal—reflect each artist’s unique voice and approach to material. The exhibition also includes a selection of complementary drawings and paintings that illuminate how each artist’s interests extend beyond clay and into diverse media.

Founded in 2013 as an evolution of the long-running Alpha Art Studio program, Slingshot was created to provide a dedicated space for artists with IDD to explore their creative identities and build professional art careers. Today, the studio supports around 40 artists with IDD—ranging in age from their mid-twenties to early seventies—through a person-centered model focused on access, expression, and inclusion.

Slingshot aims to advance the recognition, visibility, and inclusion of artists within their local community and the broader field of contemporary art. The studio’s philosophy is simple but radical: anyone with a sincere interest in making art should have the opportunity and support to do so.

About Maker House / Clay Studio

Maker House is a nonprofit ceramic arts center on ten acres in the Goleta foothills. With a 22,000-square-foot studio featuring state-of-the-art kilns, potter’s wheels, glazing labs, and classroom space, Maker House is both a community hub and a destination for ceramic artists worldwide. Programs include workshops, artist talks, private lessons, and community events.

About Slingshot / Alpha Art Studio

Founded in 2013, Slingshot / Alpha Art Studio is a non-profit progressive arts studio that supports the creative practice and professional interests of artists with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) in Santa Barbara County. It is a satellite program under the auspices of Alpha Resource Center.

About Alpha Resource Center

Founded in 1953, Alpha Resource Center of Santa Barbara, a non-profit organization funded by the State of California, empowers individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities throughout Santa Barbara County by supporting families, creating opportunities, and fostering belonging.

http://www.makerhouse.org