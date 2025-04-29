Montecito Author Taran Collis Inspires Intergenerational Wellness at Tecolote Books

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Montecito, CA — Local author and wellness expert Taran Collis, also known as ‘The Montecito Maven of Mindfulness’ will help the community get their inner roar out this coming Saturday May 3. This wellness event includes face painting with local artist Linda Sweat, homemade fruit roll-ups, prizes and self-regulation techniques for the entire family. Taran will read Dinosaurs Have Big Feelings Too, the first book in her Mindful Adventure Series. Blending adventure, emotional learning, and practical mindfulness tools; this series aims to help children, families, and educators cultivate resilience and emotional wellbeing.

Mindfulness Adventures Tailored for Families and Educators

Dinosaurs Have Big Feelings Too is part of Mindful Adventures for the Family, a series designed to support emotional resilience, focus, and well-being through fun, engaging stories and techniques. Each book in the series introduces children to mindfulness practices like belly breathing, self-affirmations, and confidence-building visualizations to manage emotions and bring joy to the whole family. The book also provides resources for educators and parents, equipping them with accessible tools to help children practice these techniques at home or in the classroom.

“These books are a fun and creative way to regulate the nervous system for all of us” Taran explains. “After 20 years of teaching adults these practices, it is amazing to see how kids quickly respond to these. Through hosting these wellness events and book readings we normalize building resilience and inner calm within all generations. Imagine if we all learned at a young age, how to be okay with our feelings, and to learn to self-regulate when things are out of our control. This series, and the event at Tecolote Books, is an opportunity for everyone in the community to walk away with tools in their toolkit to handle life’s challenges”.

Praise for Dinosaurs Have Big Feelings Too

Professionals in child psychology and education are applauding Collis’ unique approach:

“Introducing relatable characters such as Rex the T-Rex and practical techniques like The Finger Holds, this book serves as an unpretentious but powerful way of approaching emotional regulation. Pros: A classic resource for families with emotional children.” — Dr. Emily Thompson, Child Psychologist

“With Looney Tunish characters but with real-life lessons, this book is entertainment and education at its best.” — Dr. Rebecca Green, Child Development Expert

“I highly recommend to adults who are raising, teaching, coaching, and leading children into the future.” — Cari Lyn Stanton, E-RYT500, former elementary and high school P.E. Teacher

The book resonates with young readers as well, including Cold Spring School students. Nine-year-old OJ shares, “I use the Finger Holds when I am jealous on the playground. They make me feel better,” while ten-year-old LD adds, “I use the Finger Holds in sports when I get so mad. But then I remember to hold my middle finger.”

About Taran Collis Taran Collis is an author, certified Yoga Therapist (C-IAYT), Ayurveda Wellness Counselor (AWC), and a faculty member of Essential Yoga Therapy and Maharani Academy. She integrates evidence-based yoga therapy, Ayurveda, and multicultural wellness tools to support mental and physical well-being, with a background that also includes respiratory health and trauma-informed care. Raised holistically and inspired by global healing traditions, Taran’s work reflects her passion for natural wellness and emotional resilience. She offers community-centered support through group classes, private consultations, and retreats.

Taran is happy to continue a long family history on both sides of her family of teachers and educators that have nourished the Santa Barbara and Montecito community since the 1960’s.

As the summer season approaches, Taran invites families to Tecolote Books for a fun family wellness event. “No matter how ‘prehistoric’ we may feel, we all make a difference,” Taran reflects. “I hope these wellness events cultivate joy and resilience into our community.” To prep for the summer months you can pre-order Dinosaurs Do Mindfulness Too, Mindful Practices to Help Us Chill Out. You can find Taran’s book Dinosaurs Have Big Feelings Too on all major platforms and order directly through your local book store.

Book readings and events: May 33pm at Tecolote Books, May 4 Goat Yoga (see website), and Building Resilience and Vitality June 21 10:00am at Dr. Kwako’s Office.