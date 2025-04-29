Neal Taylor Nature Center’s 28th Annual Fish Derby

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Derby began on April 26th at 6 a.m. and ended at 12 noon on April 27, 2025.

571 contestants of all ages fished Cachuma Lake during the tournament hoursand were also able to fish from shore at any time during the Derby including Saturday night. Nature Center volunteer, retired Division Chief Mike Marlow, fired the flare off at 6 a.m. at the harbor to start the Derby on Saturday.

This year’s event was attended by anglers of all ages with 571 registered to fish in the Derby and many others along for a weekend of camping and fun at Cachuma Lake & the Nature Center. This hardy lot of anglers (men, women, boys, and girls) fished in rain, sun, and even under rainbows! Best of all lots of fish were caught in all categories, making for happy anglers.

The Fish Derby is a benefit fund raiser for the Neal Taylor Nature Center which is located at Cachuma Lake and offers programs and exhibits on the history, flora, and fauna of Cachuma Lake and the Santa Ynez River Watershed.

61 volunteers planned and operated the derby, raffle and children’s activities bringing in over $38,000 through sponsorship, donations, and registrations with an additional $12,000+ in merchandise donations for door prizes and raffle prizes.

Awards Program

The Awards program held on Sunday, April 27th at 1 PM was emceed by the amazingly talented father and daughter team of Captain David Bacon & Captain Tiffany Vague. Captain Bacon and Captain Vague did a fantastic job with Alison McCullah, Jeff McDonald, and Julie McDonald on stage to help pass out raffle, door prizes and checks to the cash winners.

Two Very Special Fish Derby Families Remembered

The program got off to a wonderful start with the affectionately named “Hot Dog Hooligans” which included “Hot Dog” Heather’s parents (Dirk & Joy Levens) and friends passing out over 150 warm-in the bun hot dogs to the hot dog lovers in the crowd and “Peanut” Pam & Steve LoGuercio’s family tossing hundreds of bags of peanuts to attendees in celebration and memory of Pam and husband Steve and how much they loved the Derby!

The folks that attend the Derby annually have become like family to the Nature Center. Many of the participants first attended as kids with their parents and now are bringing their kids and in many cases, their kids, and grandkids! It is a fun-filled event for a great cause & the support of the community on such a caring level is a gift!

Beautiful Custom Rod :

Later in the program, Captain David Bacon auctioned off his daughter’s high performance, hand wrapped and designed rod that she handcrafted for this event. This year’s design was pirate themed! Tiffany is a skilled fisherwoman and an artist. She has melded these two passions and skills into being one of the top handmade custom rod designers in the world! The rod was hand crafted by Tiffany and made for fresh water and/or ocean fishing. This beautiful rod was auctioned off and the winning bid was made by Thomas Workman of Colfax, California. A special thank you to Captain Tiffany Vague for this generous donation and to Thomas Workman for his generous winning bid.

FISH DERBY 2025 – WINNERS

$599 Heaviest Trout Caught

WINNER: Brian McElhiney, age 66 from Oxnard

Trout / 7.63lbs. / 25.5”

Donated by

Tracy Angel in Memory of Raymond Angel

$300 2nd Heaviest Trout Caught

WINNER: Julies Hain, age 70 from Lompoc

Trout / 7.58lbs. / 24”

$599 Heaviest Bass Caught

WINNER: Kayla Maher age 30 from Lompoc

Bass / 4.41lbs. / 20.5”

Donated by

Jerry & Sandi Witcher

$300 2nd Heaviest Bass Caught

WINNER: Van Lang, age 12 from Santa Ynez

Bass / 4.41lbs. / 19.5”

$599 Heaviest Crappie Caught

WINNER: Kelly Holcomb, age 33 from Templeton

Crappie / 1.9 lbs. / 15”

$300 2nd Heaviest Crappie Caught

WINNER: Kyle Perez, age 36 from Arroyo Grande

Crappie / 1.68lbs. / 14”

$599 Heaviest Catfish Caught

WINNER: Max Diamond, age 7 from Carpinteria

Catfish / 7.8lbs. / 24.5”

Donated by

Dr. Bill and Vivien Foran

$300 2nd Heaviest Catfish Caught

WINNER: Waylon Estes, age 8 from Santa Maria

Catfish / 6.35 lbs. / 24.25”

Donated by

Dr. Bill and Vivien Foran

$300 Heaviest Carp Caught

WINNER: Bodhi Druckman, age 11 from Goleta

Carp / 11.02 lbs. / 27.5”

Donated by

Ian Eldridge in Memory of Jodi Ellsworth

$150 2nd Heaviest Carp Caught

WINNER: Bryan Belluz, age 39 from Lompoc

Carp / 8.68 lbs. / 26.5”

$125 Heaviest Fish caught by Girl 11-15 yrs.

WINNER: Chloe King, age 12 from Solvang

Bass / 2.73 lbs. / 17.75”

Donated by

Dennis Wynn

$100 2nd Heaviest Fish caught by Girl 11-15 yrs.

WINNER: Allana Gaytan, age 13 from Lompoc

Trout / 2.69 lbs. / 19”

Donated by

Linda Small

$50 3rd Heaviest Fish caught by Girl 11-15 yrs.

WINNER: Sadie Palmer, age 11 from Filmore

Bass / 2.38 lbs. / 16

$25 4th Heaviest Fish caught by Girl 11-15 yrs.

WINNER: Hannah Hirsch, age 13 from Lompoc

Bass / 2.2 lbs. / 16.5”

$125 Heaviest Fish caught by Boy 11-15 yrs.

WINNER: Bodhi Druckman, age 11 from Goleta

Carp / 11.02 lbs. / 27.5”

$100 2nd Heaviest Fish caught by Boy 11-15 yrs.

WINNER: George Taylor, age 14 from Santa Barbara

Trout / 6.01 lbs. / 25”

$50 3rd Heaviest Fish caught by Boy 11-15 yrs.

WINNER: Van Lang, age 12 from Santa Ynez

Bass / 4.41 lbs. / 19.5”

Donated by

James Eldridge III

$25 4th Heaviest Fish caught by Boy 11-15 yrs.

WINNER: Mateo Pena, age 14 from Lompoc

Bass / 3.17 lbs. / 18.25”

Donated by

Linda Small

$125 The Dutch Wilson Prize (the fish caught by the oldest angler)

WINNER: James Lemp, age 80 from Filmore

Trout / 6.35 lbs. / 24”

Donated by

Craig Juratsh & Jill Moulton

$250 with $25 ea. to first 10 kids 10 yrs. & under to catch a fish! ($25 prize &1 rod per kid)

Winner #1: Abigail Belluz – age 6 from Lompoc

Bass / 0.92lbs. / 13”

Winner #2: Blaine Evans; age 6 from Buellton

Bass / 1.63lbs. /15-3/4”

Winner #3: Max Diamond; age 7 from Carpinteria

Bass / 1.1 lbs. / 14.5”

Winner #4: Adilyn Batchelor age 9 from Santa Maria

Trout / 0.35 lbs. / 13”

Winner #5: Duke Harmony age 7 from Goleta

Crappie / 0.66 / 11.5”

Winner #6: Remington Abundis age 9 from Santa Barbara

Bass / 0.97 lbs. / 13.25”

Winner #7: Waylon Estes age 8 from Santa Maria

Crappie / 0.84 lbs. / 13”

Winner #8: Dane Harmony age 5 from Goleta

Crappie / 0.84 lbs. / 12”

Winner #9: Ariana Hernandez age 7 from Goleta

Bass / 2.07 lbs. / 17.25’

Winner #10: Maxwell Emerson age 10 from Auburn

Bass / 1.28 lbs. / 13.75 “

$250 Donated by

Vince & Linda Gomez

10 Rods

Donated by

Hook, Line, Sinker (Ben Miller)

The Fish Derby is the major fundraiser for the Neal Taylor Nature Center, which is a non-profit organization that operates the Nature Center

A Fundraising Benefit for the

Neal Taylor Nature Center a Nonprofit Organization, and in Cooperation with Cachuma Lake Recreation Area

Bronze Sponsor

Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians

Mechanics Bank

Schafer Family Foundation

In Memory of Johnny

Royal Coachman

Dr. Bill & Vivien Foran

Stevens & Associates Insurance Agency, Inc

The Filter Factory, Inc

MarBorg Industries

Vague Rods & Mike Lum

Derby Sponsor

Tracy Angel in Memory of Ray Angel

Jerry & Sandi Witcher

Dr. Lowell & Shirley McLellan

Buellton Rotary Club Foundation

Brian & Kris Kittle

Leo & Patti Sandow

Rotary Club of Los Olivos

ExplorUS, Advenco LLC

James & Christine Gaskin

Rincon Broadcasting

Santa Barbara Currents

News Channel ABC, NBC, FOX & TELEMUNDO TV

Thank you to our volunteers and many generous donors!

http://www.TroutDerby.org

About the Neal Taylor Nature Center

Neal Taylor Nature Center (NTNC) is located within Cachuma Recreational Area in a picturesque old ranch house. Developed and operated by a corps of committed volunteers, it offers exhibits on the local valley and mountain environment for all ages, emphasizing hands-on exhibits for children of all ages.

Nature Center & Gift Store Hours

Thursday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sundays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Nature Center Admission: Donations Appreciated