Join us for a heartwarming and fun-filled event, “Pride and Paws,” hosted by The Wildcat and The Glitter Brunch on May 4, 2025, from 11:30 AM to 3 PM at 15 W. Ortega Street, Santa Barbara. This vibrant celebration aims to promote awareness for rescue animals while embracing the spirit of love and community.

Attendees will have the chance to meet some adorable rescue pups from Spark Rescue Santa Barbara between 11:30 AM and 1 PM. This is an excellent opportunity for animal lovers to connect with furry friends looking for their forever homes.

The Glitter Brunch show will follow from 1 PM to 3 PM, featuring fabulous performances, delicious brunch options, and an atmosphere bursting with joy and inclusivity.

“We’re excited to bring the community together for a day of celebration and compassion,” said Amy Van Hook, Events Coordinator at Spark Rescue Santa Barbara. “Pride and Paws is not just about celebrating our rescue pets but also embracing love in all its forms.”

Please note: This event is open to individuals 21 years of age or older. Spark Rescue Santa Barbara is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and all donations are tax-deductible.

If you cannot make it to the fundraiser, don’t worry! We have an online auction available at https://sparkfundraisers.com for everyone to participate in and support our cause .

Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to support animal rescue efforts while enjoying fantastic entertainment. We invite everyone to come out, have fun, and make a difference in the lives of animals in need!

Event Details:

What: Pride and Paws

When: May 4, 2025, from 11:30 AM to 3 PM

Where: The Wildcat and The Glitter Brunch, 15 W. Ortega Street, Santa Barbara

Pups on Site: 11:30 AM – 1 PM

Glitter Brunch Show: 1 PM – 3 PM

For more information, please reach out to Amy at sparksfundraisers@gmail.com

About Spark Rescue Santa Barbara

Spark Rescue Santa Barbara is dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating abandoned and neglected dogs and cats, providing them with loving homes and advocating for animal welfare. For more information please visit http://www.sparkrescue.org.