Public Input Requested on City’s Tenant Protections Ordinance

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Ordinance Review Standing Committee of the City of Goleta will discuss various topics related to the Tenant Protections Ordinance, codified in Goleta Municipal Code Chapter 8.19. The Committee will provide direction to staff regarding potential future ordinance amendments for consideration by the Goleta City Council. Topic areas will include:

Relocation Assistance

Anti-Harassment Provisions

Noticing for Terminations of Tenancy

City staff will present a selection of topics for discussion to the Ordinance Review Standing Committee THIS Thursday, May 1st at 11:00 a.m. This meeting will provide an opportunity for the public to hear about tenant protections in the City and provide public comment. An agenda, including information on how to participate, is available here.

The public is also encouraged to submit written public comments on this item before the meeting. To do so, please email cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org.