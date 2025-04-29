Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness Invites Community to Turn Awareness into Action This May

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness invites all community members to Turn Awareness into Action. Throughout May, residents, organizations, and businesses are encouraged to take intentional steps toward supporting mental health — through self-care, connection with others, and by joining the county-wide effort to Light Up Green.

Lighting buildings green — the official color for mental health awareness — serves as a powerful, visible reminder that no one is alone in facing mental health challenges. This simple act, paired with everyday steps like pausing for self-care and reaching out to others, helps build a stronger, more connected Santa Barbara County.

Ways to Take-Action This May

Light Up Green: From May 1–31, dozens of buildings across Santa Barbara County will shine green to show support. We invite you to visit, take photos, and share the message of hope! A full list of locations is available here.

Send Your Photos: Capture and share photos of green-lit buildings! Tag #LightUpGreenSBC on social media and/or email photos to Suzanne Grimmesey at suzkirk@sbcbwell.org to be featured on our social media and community highlights.

Practice Self-Care Daily:

Start each day with a self-check: How am I really feeling?

Take breaks from screens and step outside.

Practice deep breathing — just 60 seconds can lower stress.

End your day by reflecting on one thing you are grateful for.

Strengthen Connections: Meaningful relationships protect mental health.

Reach out to someone today — even a few minutes of true connection can make a difference.

Watch Simon Sinek’s powerrful short reflection on Ted Talk – on noticing when someone needs support. Watch here.

Join the Board of Supervisors Proclamation: Attend the May 6, 2025, Board of Supervisors meeting to formally recognize May as Mental Health Awareness Month.

Explore Mental Health Month Activities: Discover free events and activities taking place across the county. View the full calendar here.

Buildings Lighting Up Green Across Santa Barbara County. Join us in celebrating the growing list of participating sites lighting up green this May, including:

Santa Barbara County Courthouse

Santa Maria City Hall

Lompoc Veteran’s Memorial Building

Goleta Community Center

Santa Barbara Airport Terminal

Allan Hancock College Campus Buildings

Solvang City Hall

Carpinteria Children’s Project

…and many more!

Visit these locations throughout May and share your photos using #LightUpGreenSBC.

See the full list of local buildings lighting up here. See the National Mental Health America Press Release listing all buildings, here.

Remember: You Are Not Alone. If you or someone you know needs support, help is available 24/7. Call the Behavioral Wellness Crisis Response and Services Access Line at (888) 868-1649.

Looking for more ways to take-action? Check out the Mental Health America 2025 Planning Guide for more ideas for individuals, schools, and organizations.