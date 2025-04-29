Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber Launches ‘Power On’ A New Roadmap to Secure Reliable Energy for Economic Growth

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce has unveiled its latest initiative in the Roadmap to Recovery series: Power On, a new report and action plan aimed at tackling one of the most pressing threats to the region’s economic vitality—electricity reliability.

Building on the success of previous recovery plans such as The Road Home and The Road Home II, the Power On document is a call to action for local stakeholders, utilities, and state leaders to address the systemic power challenges that have distressed businesses from Goleta to Carpinteria. With frequent outages, unreliable communication, and some of the highest power costs in the nation, the region’s aging electrical grid has become a serious barrier to business growth and resilience.

“Our region is home to some of the world’s most innovative companies and research institutions,” said Kristen Miller, President and CEO of the Chamber. “But unreliable electricity is holding us back. Power On is about uniting business, government, and utilities to secure the infrastructure we need to thrive. If we want to protect the South Coast’s status as a hub for technology and manufacturing, we must modernize the grid.”

The Power On document includes a comprehensive overview of the causes and costs of unreliable power, real case studies from impacted businesses like Agilent Technologies and BEGA North America, and a detailed action plan with recommendations ranging from infrastructure upgrades and customer service improvements to legislative reforms.

The Chamber’s recommendations include:

Improving the infrastructure of the grid

Enhancing outage communications and customer service from the utility companies

Incentivize companies who invest in battery storage, microgrids, and solar power

Create legislative mandates for geographic investment transparency in utility rate cases

Perform independent audits of utility performance

“Together, we can spark change and ensure a reliable energy future for our community,” added Miller. “This isn’t just about keeping the lights on—it’s about keeping our economy strong.”

Read the full Power On report here: Roadmap to Recovery: Power On – Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce

About Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is a regional, business organization with the mission to help South Coast businesses, residents, and visitors thrive. Through leadership and collaboration, the Chamber is the principal economic development entity advocating for the business community. We engage with businesses, elected officials, and regional partners in proactive business initiatives that foster the South Coast’s unique business environment and create opportunities for our communities. The Chamber is proud to represent local business members who create 75,000 jobs on the South Coast! To learn more, visit sbscchamber.com.