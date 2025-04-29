SBART Press Luncheon: Charlotte Hasting and Paige Hoadley Honored as Athletes of the Week

The spring postseason is here and with CIF Championships and NCAA tournament bids on the line the sense of urgency was palpable at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Press Luncheon.

Malachi Johnston of Santa Barbara High track and field and the San Marcos High beach volleyball duo of Charlotte Hastings and Paige Hoadley were honored as SBART Athletes of the Week.

With the CIF-SS Division 1 first round match between San Marcos and Oaks Christian tied up 2-2 Hastings and Hoadley came through in the clutch at court No. 3 winning 21-16, 24-22. The Royals will now move on to a quarterfinal match against Redondo Union on Tuesday, April 29.

Malachi Johnston won the shotput and discus at Santa Barbara County Championships.

Wind and rain created challenging circumstances at the Santa Barbara County Track and Field Championships, but Johnston overcame the elements and captured first place in shotput and discus with marks of 48’9” and 143′ 3” respectively.

Boys Volleyball Playoffs

Fresh off winning the Channel League title outright the San Marcos High boys’ volleyball team will begin its run in the CIF-SS Division 3 playoffs at home against Claremont.

The Royals finished the regular season with a 22-9 overall record, including 9-1 in Channel League play.

Santa Barbara High will host Elsinore in the CIF-SS Division 4 playoffs on Wednesday, beginning at 6 p.m.

Dos Pueblos finished in second place in Channel League play behind San Marcos and received a bye for the first round of the CIF-SS Division 4 playoffs. The Chargers will host either Fontana or Westminster in round 2.

In Division 5, Bishop Diego will travel to El Segundo to take on Wiseburn DaVinci onn Tuesday April 29. The Cardinals were undefeated in Tri-Valley League play this season and finished 20-11 overall.

Laguna Blanca finished in second place behind Bishop Diego in Tri-Valley League play and will travel to Riverside to take on Ramona High in the opening round of the CIF-SS Division 6 playoffs on Tuesday, April 29.

Carpinteria High finished in thrid place in the Citrus Coast League and will host Los Amigos in the opening round of the CIF-SS Division 8 playoffs on Wednesday.

Santa Barbara County Championships

In addition to Johnston’s success at the Santa Barbara County Championships, Elina Stump of Santa Barbara High took home first place in the long jump, triple jump and 100 meter hurdles.

However, San Marcos flourished in the team competition taking home County Championship on the Boys’ side. The Royals were led by Oliver Werkhoven who won the triple jump with a leap of 41’ 2” and TJ Deakyne finished second with a mark of 41’ 1”.

San Marcos also had the top three finishers in the pole vault led by RJ Robles, who took first place by clearing 12’ 6’.

Junior Cullen Gully was a standout for Dos Pueblos as he finished in first place in the 800 meter and 1600 meter with times of 1:59.51 and 4:21.06 respectively.