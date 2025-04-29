Suspect Arrested for Domestic Violence and Warrants Following Brief Standoff

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. – A suspect has been arrested for felony domestic violence as well as warrants following a standoff at his residence. At approximately 8:30 a.m., deputies responded to the 4400-block of Hollister Avenue for a domestic dispute that had just occurred. When deputies arrived, they learned that the suspect, 40-year-old Maurilio Carriedo, had fled to his residence in the 300-block of Stevens Road in Santa Barbara. Deputies also learned that Carriedo had three outstanding warrants for his arrest for charges including felony domestic violence, contempt of court, providing false information to a peace officer, possession of a dirk or dagger, possession of a controlled substance, and assault with great bodily injury.

Deputies responded to the Stevens Road address, along with a deputy from the Crisis Intervention Co-Response Team who has specialty training in crisis negotiation. Deputies found that Carriedo had locked himself in a converted garage apartment and was refusing to come out. Deputies spent the following two hours speaking with Carriedo, discouraging him from escalating the situation and encouraging him to surrender peacefully. Shortly after 11:00 a.m., deputies forced entry to the residence and deployed pepperball irritant to the interior of the residence where they were able to safely take Carriedo into custody. Deputies and Carriedo had exposure reactions to the pepperball, but there were no significant injuries. Carriedo was booked at the Main Jail for felony domestic violence and his outstanding warrants. He is being held on $185,000 bail.