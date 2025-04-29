Thank you, Santa Barbara, for finally dropping the ugly Fiesta rodeo. It’s about time. As Maya Angelou once said, “When you know better, you do better.”

Just because something is a tradition, doesn’t make it right. Society stopped patronizing circuses that featured wild animals performing tricks. Marine parks are dropping orca and dolphin shows.

Your children should be shown compassion to sentient beings. Cheering on as they are being tormented and injured is sociopathic. Before you ask, yes I am a vegetarian.