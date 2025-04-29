Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Starfish Connection nonprofit is excited to announce its next Transformational Tales event, Stories De Mi Pueblo, on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 6:30 PM at Del Pueblo Cafe. This month’s theme invites community members to reflect on their hometowns — the family, neighbors, favorite local spots, and parks that make a place feel like home. Attendees are encouraged to bring a story from their hometown or current home to share with the audience. Transformation Tales is free and open to all ages.

Thank you to our location sponsor: Del Pueblo Cafe for donating their amazing restaurant space for this event. (5134 Hollister Ave, Santa Barbara CA 93111)

Thank you to our food sponsor: Pure Aesthetics by Jeanine for sponsoring the light bites at the event. Please contact Sophia if you are interested in being a food sponsor.

Transformational Tales is a live storytelling series, offered on the third Thursday of each month, January to October, at various venues from Goleta to Carpinteria.

Transformational Tales provides space for individuals to share their lived histories and experiences with the community. Each gathering is designed to foster connection, resilience, and belonging, especially in a time when loneliness has been identified as a public health issue by the American Medical Association.

“Sharing a vulnerable story turned out to be an incredibly uplifting experience. I discovered that in opening up, we find we’re not as alone as we might have thought. Connecting with others on such a profound level brings a sense of relief and comfort that only comes from realizing our shared human experience.” -Ciara Lumaj

To learn more about Transformational Tales or view upcoming events, visit http://www.thestarfishconnection.org/events.