Trump: Good for America

Jerry Roberts’s typical anti-Conservative/anti-President Donald Trump bent continues on.

What he apparently is unable or unwilling to consider is, perhaps it’ll take a little longer than 100 days to fix the festering pile of abject failures left to him by the most previous administration.

Consider just two of many biggies:

(1) Closed the border and stopped illegal aliens cold. Something about following the rule of law comes to mind. That was the first step. The rest is playing out as designed, as voters voted for. Why is that apparently so difficult for some folks to understand.

(2) Tariffs to force the rest of the world to play fair. Very good for America.

Alas, the diatribe probably should have been better directed towards the plurality of voters who decisively voted for the mandate President Donald John Trump is doing and will continue to do.

Here’s a thought: How about the Independent allow a “Point-Counterpoint” system of editorials. Some conservative, some liberal. But always 50/50 in number. That may be a tough pill for towns like Santa Barbara and Montecito to swallow, but it just may increase readership (the lifeblood of the printed news business, after all).