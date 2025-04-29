UCSB Economic Forecast Project to Host 2025 Santa Barbara County Economic Summit

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The University of California, Santa Barbara’s Economic Forecast Project (EFP) is pleased to announce the 2025 Santa Barbara County Economic Summit on Monday, May 12, 2025 from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM at the historic Granada Theatre in downtown Santa Barbara, followed by a post-event reception from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM.

Held annually, this Summit is the region’s premier economic event, bringing together business leaders, policymakers, and community stakeholders for expert analysis and engaging discussions on the economic outlook of Santa Barbara County, the state of California, and the nation.

This year’s program will include a series of expert presentations and a panel discussion moderated by Peter Rupert, UCSB Professor of Economics and Director of the Economic Forecast Project. Featured speakers include Jim Bullard, Former President of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, who will share insights from a central banking perspective, Lee Ohanian, Professor of Economics at UCLA, who will address critical issues surrounding housing and homelessness, and George Alessandria, Professor of Economics at the University of Rochester, who will discuss trade policy and the economy.

Tickets are available now at artsandlectures.ucsb.edu for $200 (general public) and $20 (UCSB students with current student ID). Each ticket includes digital access to the 2025 Economic Outlook Publication and admission to the post-program reception.

Sponsorship opportunities are available and begin at the $1,400 level, which includes seven tickets to the summit and a variety of promotional benefits.

For more information or sponsorship opportunities, please contact the UCSB Economic Forecast Project at admin@efp.ucsb.edu or call (805) 893-5148.