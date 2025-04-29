Unlock Your Profit Power at the 16th Annual Women’s Success Summit with Sandra Yancey

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara County – Tuesday, May 20, 2025 – Women entrepreneurs and business leaders from across Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties are preparing for one of the most powerful business events of the year—the 16th Annual Women’s Success Summit: Unlock Your Profit Power, happening on May 20, 2025, from 10:00am – 3:00pm in Carpinteria, CA.

Hosted by eWomenNetwork, this transformational event is designed to help business owners take control of their revenue potential, accelerate growth, and build a profitable, sustainable business.

The featured keynote speaker, Sandra Yancey, award-winning entrepreneur, bestselling author, and the visionary Founder & CEO of eWomenNetwork, will share disruptive, profit-driven strategies that every entrepreneur needs to know to make more money—and keep more of it.

Why Attend?

Many women entrepreneurs focus on growth but overlook the key financial levers that drive true profitability. This event is about more than just increasing revenue, it’s about creating a smart, scalable, and financially thriving business.

Attendees will gain insights on:

✔ How to prioritize profitability over busyness

✔ Ways to refine revenue streams and optimize operations

✔ Key financial insights to boost long-term business success

✔ The power of networking with like-minded, ambitious women entrepreneurs

A Premier Networking & Learning Opportunity

Beyond the powerful insights shared from the stage, this high-energy, interactive Summit fosters a dynamic environment where successful and aspiring women entrepreneurs can connect, collaborate, and create new opportunities.

“With the right strategies, women entrepreneurs can unlock their true earning potential and take control of their financial future,” says Sandra Yancey. “This Summit is about shifting from working harder to working smarter—and ensuring that effort translates into real, sustainable profit.”

Event Details & Registration

Date: May 20, 2025

Time: 10:00am – 3:00pm

Location: Rincon Beach Club; Events by Rincon

Managing Director: Julie Spear

Tickets: 2025 Women’s Success Summit – Unlock Your Profit Power | eWomenNetwork

Seats are limited, and this event is expected to sell out quickly. Entrepreneurs, business leaders, and professionals looking to transform their financial future should secure their spot today.