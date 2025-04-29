Workers & Families in Santa Barbara Join Nationwide #MayDayStrong Mobilization Supporting Organized Labor and Immigrant Communities

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA–On May 1, 2025, people from all over Santa Barbara will rally at the County Courthouse steps to stand for the rights of working families and immigrant communities, and to honor the legacy of past labor struggles. This rally will be one of many hundreds of May Day Strong rallies across the United States taking place in the face of an assault on these rights by Donald Trump and his administration.

“May Day is an historic day of action for organized labor and immigrant rights,” said Ian Paige, a leader of Indivisible Santa Barbara. “We chose our courthouse for our May Day rally because it stands for equal justice under law. On May 1, we will gather on those historic grounds to defend the rights of our neighbors against the assault being waged against them—and the rule of law—by Trump, Musk and their MAGA sycophants.”

Just four months into the Trump Administration, the May Day action emerges as American families face cuts to programs for low-income students, reductions in Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare, attacks on foreign graduate students and calls for additional tax cuts for millionaires and billionaires.

Santa Barbara’s May Day Strong rally will demand:

· An immediate halt to attacks on immigrants, Black, Indigenous, trans, and other targeted communities

· Compliance with the rule of law

· Union protections, fair wages, and dignity for all workers—regardless of race, zip code, and immigration status

The Santa Barbara May Day Strong rally is being organized by Indivisible Santa Barbara. It will take place on May 1 at 6:30 in front of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara. The rally will include speeches by Santa Barbara City Councilmember Wendy Santamaria, Buellton Mayor David Silva, and Social Security Works PAC President Jon Bauman. The rally will also include an Art Build organized by Casa De La Raza for migrant dignity. The art created at this event will be presented at the County’s upcoming TRUTH Act Forum on May 6, as part of our community’s effort to end collaboration between U.S. immigration enforcement and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff.

Indivisible Santa Barbara is a non-profit organization based in Santa Barbara that is part of the nationwide Indivisible movement, with a mission to elect progressive leaders, rebuild our democracy, and defeat the Trump agenda