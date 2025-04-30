Celebrating 60 Years of the Santa Barbara Arts and Crafts Show

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA – April 29, 2025

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the Santa Barbara Arts and Crafts Show, a vibrant open-air marketplace that celebrates local creativity and the makers behind it. The event, held every Sunday and on Saturdays of major holiday weekends, has brought generations of residents and visitors to Cabrillo Boulevard to discover handcrafted treasures made by Santa Barbara artists.

To celebrate the milestone, the public is invited to a special Mother’s Day weekend event on Saturday, May 10, and Sunday, May 11, 2025. Participating artists will give away free commemorative tote bags while supplies last.

Santa Barbara Arts and Crafts Show 60th Anniversary Weekend

Saturday, May 10 and Sunday, May 11, 2025

10:00 a.m. to dusk

Cabrillo Boulevard from Stearns Wharf to Calle Cesar Chavez

The event began in 1965 as a small, volunteer-led gathering called the Domingo Art Show in De la Guerra Plaza. A dozen artists gathered to display their work, but none of the pieces were for sale. The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department began sponsoring the event the next year, renaming it the Sabado and Domingo Art Show, and relocating it to its current home on Cabrillo Boulevard. In 1971, the event expanded to include local makers of handcrafted goods. One year later, it officially became known as the Santa Barbara Arts and Crafts Show.

Today, the show features more than 100 participating artists, all of whom live in Santa Barbara County and make their items by hand. Handcrafted goods include ceramics, paintings, jewelry, crochet items, clothing, and unique glasswork. The show also features a handful of local food vendors producing delicious homemade goods.

“I fell in love with our show the moment I moved here and became a member 45 years ago. I never thought it would be my whole life!” said longtime show member Marilyn Loperfido. Being able to hand-make what you sell directly to someone and to be supported by the city to do so was amazing to me.”

Learn more about the Santa Barbara Arts and Crafts Show and its members at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/SBAACS.