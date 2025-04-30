Detectives Seeking Additional Survivors in Child Abuse Case

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Goleta, Calif. – Sheriff’s detectives are sharing information from a child abuse investigation and seeking additional survivors. In August of 2024, detectives began investigating a report of lewd acts with a child under the age of 10 that occurred in 2002. Through their investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 51-year-old Martin Efrain Barajas. On March 3, 2025, detectives arrested Barajas on a warrant for felonies including two counts of engaging in sex acts with a minor under 10 years of age and five counts of lewd acts with a minor who is under the age of 14. Barajas remains in custody at the Main Jail with bail set at $1,250,000.

Following the initial investigation, detectives have identified additional survivors, and they believe there is a likelihood that there could be others who have not yet sought justice. Detectives believe that additional survivors would have come in contact with Barajas in the early 2000’s at a daycare run by a family member on Lowell Way in Goleta. Detectives are sharing a booking photo of Barajas to aid in identifying the suspect for survivors who may consider seeking justice.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to encourage anyone with knowledge of additional crimes associated with Barajas to please contact Detective Holman by phone at (805)681-4150. If you would like to be anonymous, you can submit information online at: sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip or by calling (805)681-4171.

Sheriff’s detectives coordinate closely with the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office, Victim-Witness Program to ensure the needs of survivors are not overshadowed by the focus on the investigation and prosecution of the accused. Victim Advocates are available to ensure that survivors are kept informed and supported throughout the criminal justice process. Survivors have the option of contacting the Victim-Witness Assistance Program directly at (805)568-2400 or toll free at (855)840-3232.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind survivors that they can also find support services through our community partner, Standing Together to End Sexual Assault (STESA). Services offered by STESA include a confidential 24-Hour hotline, legal and medical advocacy and accompaniment, and counseling. You can reach a STESA advocate at any time by calling (805) 564-3696.