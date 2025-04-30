Dos Pueblos High School Foundation Presents 4th Annual Spring Fundraiser: A Night on the Boardwalk

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Goleta, CA – April 30, 2025 – The Dos Pueblos High School Foundation (the Foundation) is excited to announce its 4th annual Spring Fundraiser, taking place on Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 5:00 PM onwards at the beautiful Glen Annie Golf Course. This year’s theme, A Night on the Boardwalk, invites guests to an evening of coastal charm, live entertainment, and impactful community fundraising.

Guests will be transported to the nostalgic fun of a seaside boardwalk, complete with casino-style games, delicious dining, dancing under the stars, and exciting auctions. Event highlights include:

Live and Silent Auctions – Bid on unique items, experiences, and services.

– Bid on unique items, experiences, and services. Casino Games – Play roulette, craps, blackjack, and poker (using “funny money”) for the chance to win exciting prizes.

– Play roulette, craps, blackjack, and poker (using “funny money”) for the chance to win exciting prizes. Dinner by Frog Bar and Grill – Savor a gourmet meal prepared by Glen Annie’s renowned kitchen.

– Savor a gourmet meal prepared by Glen Annie’s renowned kitchen. Live Music & Dancing – Enjoy performances by The Time Travelers and dance the night away.

More than just a festive evening, A Night on the Boardwalk supports the mission of the Dos Pueblos High School Foundation by raising essential funds for academic programs, extracurriculars, and student support services.

“We are thrilled to host our annual Spring Fundraiser at the Glen Annie Golf Course once again,” said Irene Milton, President of the DPHS Foundation. “We welcome parents, staff, and community members to come and have fun while supporting DPHS!”

The Foundation is proud to recognize its generous event sponsors:

Boardwalk Sponsor : Deckers Corporation

: Deckers Corporation Carousel Cover Sponsors : American Riviera Bank, Taylor Farms, Ariadne Wealth Management, & Nye, Stirling, Hale, Miller & Sweet, LLP

: American Riviera Bank, Taylor Farms, Ariadne Wealth Management, & Nye, Stirling, Hale, Miller & Sweet, LLP Seaside Stall Sponsor : Sashi & Jennifer Ono

: Sashi & Jennifer Ono In-kind Sponsors: Bella Vista Designs & Por La Mar Nursery

Sponsorship opportunities are still available!

Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets can be purchased online at DPHSFoundation.org/spring-fundraiser-2025. Guests are encouraged to dress in their boardwalk best and come ready to celebrate, connect, and support student success.

About the Dos Pueblos High School Foundation

The DPHS Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the educational experience for all students at Dos Pueblos High School. Through fundraising and community partnerships, the Foundation supports vital academic programs, extracurricular activities, and student wellness services.