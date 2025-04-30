Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

From left: Cam Audras (1st prize Adult Instrumental); Nikki Seppala Kurnik (2nd prize Junior Vocal); Seungyoo Kim-Jung (2nd prize Junior Instrumental); Annabelle Zhang (1st prize Junior Instrumental); Xeni Tziouvaras (1st place Adult Vocal); Ariana Horner Sutherland (1st place Adult Vocal); Arturo Cabrera Balaguera (1st place Junior Vocal) | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, California – Eight talented, young musicians and vocalists took home a total of $36,000 in scholarships Sunday, April 27, after competing in the annual music contest organized by the Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation.

A professional panel of judges selected first and second place winners in the Adult Instrumental, Junior Instrumental, Adult Vocal and newly added Junior Vocal categories. Fourteen finalists competed at the event. Awards ranged from $500 to $6,000. The contest took place in Lehmann Hall at Music Academy of the West in Montecito.

This year marks the first time the foundation presented awards in the Junior Vocal Division. First prize in that category went to Arturo Cabrera Balaguera, a baritone. Second prize was awarded to Nikki Seppala Kurnik, a soprano.

In the Adult Vocal Division, a tie for first prize was announced between Ariana Horner Sutherland, soprano, and Xeni Tziouvaras, mezzo-soprano.

The 2025 Adult Instrumental winner is Cam Audras, a violist and returning competitor who also won second prize in 2024. Second prize in the division went to Ellen Butler, a pianist.

First prize in the Junior Instrumental category goes to pianist Annabelle Zhang. Second place was awarded to violinist Seungyoo Kim-Jung.

This year’s judges were Brynn Albanese, Armen Guzelimian and Robert Koenig.

The Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to support students of the performing arts in the Santa Barbara community. Scholarship winners are encouraged to use the funds to develop their musical careers, such as by paying for music lessons, music school tuition, summer music programs, or instrument improvement.

— For more information about PASF, visit pasfsb.org.