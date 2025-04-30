San Marcos Sweeps Claremont in First Round of CIF-SS Division 3 Playoffs

Dominant serving boosted the San Marcos High boys’ volleyball team to a 25-16, 25-17, 22-10 sweep of visiting Claremont in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 3 playoffs on Tuesday night.

The Royals got a monster match from Calvin Frisell who finished with 11 kills on a .428 hitting percentage to pace an efficient attack.

“The story of this match has to be our serving. That was a display like I have never seen on the high school level,” said San Marcos coach Dave Goss. “The amount of short serves against a CIF Division 3 team that went for aces, I think we had seven.”

San Marcos trailed 7-5 in the second set, but outscored Claremont 20-10 the rest of the way. Matteo Burdick sparked the run with four consecutive aces. He also racked up nine kills in the match.

Set three immediately shifted to San Marcos as the Royals jumped out to an 8-1 lead and cruised from there clinching the match on ace serve by Owen Willer.

With the victory, the Royals moved on to a second round match at home against Orange Lutheran, who received an at-large bid out of the Trinity League. The match is scheduled for Friday, at 6 p.m.