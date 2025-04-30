SBCAS Launches “One Hundred Happy Tails” Adoption Event

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) — Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS) is thrilled to announce its participation in the national Empty the Shelters campaign, sponsored by BISSELL Pet Foundation, with a local twist: One Hundred Happy Tails.

From May 1 through May 15, 2025, SBCAS will be waiving 100% of adoption fees at all three shelter locations—Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, and Lompoc—with a goal of finding 100 pets loving new homes. Thanks to the generous support of BISSELL Pet Foundation, adoption fees for cats, rabbits, and dogs will be fully covered.

“There’s no better time to open your heart and home to a new best friend,” said Sarah Aguilar, Animal Services Director. “Through the Empty the Shelters campaign and the generosity of BISSELL Pet Foundation, we’re making it easier than ever for families to adopt. Every adoption during this event helps us save more lives and create one hundred new happy stories.”

All pets adopted during the promotion will be spayed or neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated. While adoption fees are covered, a license fee may be applicable and donations to support shelter animals are strongly encouraged to help SBCAS continue providing lifesaving care to thousands of pets each year.

Interested adopters can visit any of SBCAS’s three locations during open hours or view available pets online at http://www.sbcanimalservices.org.

Help us celebrate One Hundred Happy Tails and be part of something truly transformational this spring!

About Santa Barbara County Animal Services:

Santa Barbara County Animal Services is the leading animal welfare organization in Santa Barbara County, caring for over 6,000 pets in their shelters annually, and thousands of families across the community. SBCAS is dedicated to promoting responsible pet ownership and providing comprehensive animal care services to enhance the lives of both pets and people in the community. Through various programs and initiatives, the organization strives to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of animals.

About BISSELL Pet Foundation

BISSELL Pet Foundation exists to support animal welfare organizations and provide resources to underserved communities. This includes helping to reduce the number of animals in shelters and rescues through pet adoption, spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchipping, and crisis and disaster response. By sponsoring Empty the Shelters adoption events and bringing attention to the importance of adoption, the BISSELL Pet Foundation get pets out of shelters and into loving homes. Adoption saves lives.

About Empty The Shelters

As the nation’s largest funded adoption event, Empty the Shelters helps homeless pets find families by making adoption affordable for prospective pet owners. BISSELL Pet Foundation does this by supporting participating organizations with reimbursement for each pet adopted.