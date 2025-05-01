Calling All Seniors and Caregivers: Goleta’s Senior Expo Almost Here!

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Attention all Seniors and caregivers, the City of Goleta is pleased to once again hold a free Senior Expo on Wednesday, May 21st from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue). This information packed event is designed to empower seniors, their families and service professionals with valuable resources and information.

“We are excited to host the Senior Expo and provide a vital resource for our community,” said Leonel Mendoza-Diaz, Recreation Supervisor. “Our goal is to connect seniors and their families to opportunities, benefits and resources located throughout the community.”

The Expo will feature a wide variety of organizations and businesses providing informational tables with resources that specialize in senior services. Spanish interpretation will be available throughout the duration of the event. Attendees will have the opportunity to:

Connect with local organizations: Speak directly with representatives from various organizations offering essential services for seniors.

Discover valuable resources: Explore a wealth of information on topics such home care, recreation programs, transportation services, food programs and more!

Attend informative presentations: Stop by one of the Community Center’s classrooms to listen to short presentations led by experts and professionals in this field.

Opportunities for networking: Connect with other seniors in the community and their families, build new friendships, relationships and community.

While attending the Senior Expo, stop by and take a look at the new Senior Lounge that re-opened on April 1, 2025. The Senior Lounge is part of the Goleta Community Center’s (GCC) Senior Program (ages 55+) and is open during current program hours: Monday – Thursday 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and Friday 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. This dedicated space offers members a comfortable and inviting environment to socialize, relax and engage in activities. The Senior Program also includes classes and activities, community resources and information, and a free healthy lunch daily at the GCC (you do not need to be a member of the Senior Program to participate in the nutrition program). For more information go to http://www.cityofgoleta.org/SeniorProgram.

For questions about the Senior Expo or Senior Program, contact Dori Crolius, Senior Program Technician at dcrolius@cityofgoleta.org.

We hope to see you at the GCC!