Cancer Foundation Supports Local Youth Impacted by a Parent’s Cancer with Grant to Kesem at UCSB

Santa Barbara, CA – The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara has awarded a $5,000 grant to Kesem at UCSB, supporting their free summer camp for children ages 6 to 18 who are impacted by a parent’s cancer diagnosis. Kesem at UCSB is a chapter of the nationwide program that offers a supportive and caring environment where campers can share their experiences with others who have gone through similar experiences.

Cancer Foundation Executive Director Lori Willis presented the grant to Kesem at UCSB Event Coordinators Liora “Sunny” Krantz, Celeste “Chai” DeLucchi, and Jake “Wave” Willison at the organization’s Make the Magic fundraising event on April 26th at Chase Palm Park.

“Organizations like Kesem at UCSB are essential to our community because they ensure that children impacted by a parent’s cancer are not alone,” shares Lori Willis. “The Cancer Foundation’s support helps children in Santa Barbara County get the chance to be part of a supportive community, process their experiences, and have fun with their peers at Camp Kesem each summer.”

The Cancer Foundation’s grant will help Kesem at UCSB send children to the Santa Barbara location of Camp Kesem this summer. The summer camp, led by highly trained college student volunteers, provides the foundation for confidence building, improved communication skills, and an enhanced life outlook and attitude.

