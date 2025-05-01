Casa del Herrero Presents: Fiesta en la Casa – Celebrating 100 Years of History

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

MONTECITO, CA — Enjoy a truly unique Spanish experience as we help kick off our community’s Fiesta 2025 celebrations with Fiesta en la Casa, a vibrant, specially curated event hosted by Casa del Herrero on Saturday, July 26, 2025, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM.

Set in the stunning gardens of the historic Casa del Herrero, guests will enjoy a festive evening of farm-to-table tapas made with ingredients from the Casa’s own organic garden, accompanied by refreshing Spanish cocktails and wines. The evening will also feature a lively showcase of Spanish arts and cultural traditions in honor of the rich heritage that inspires this annual community celebration.

“This promises to be a truly unique experience that honors the rich heritage and style of Spain,” said Event Chair Jenna Jobst Reichental and Co-Chairs David Bolton and Gonzalo Sarmiento.

Fiesta en la Casa offers an unforgettable way to kick off Santa Barbara’s beloved Fiesta season in Montecito’s only National Historic Landmark and one of the finest examples of Spanish Colonial Revival style architecture.

Save the Date and join us for an evening of authentic flavors, rich cultural traditions, and the timeless charm of Casa del Herrero—celebrating 100 years of history, beauty, and community.