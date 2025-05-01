Countywide Test of the ReadySBC Alerts System Happening on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 10 a.m.

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management will conduct a test of the County’s ReadySBC Alerts emergency notification system across all of Santa Barbara County on Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 10 a.m. The purpose of the test is to verify that community members who have registered for ReadySBC Alerts receive them without issue. Community members that live and work in Santa Barbara County are encouraged to register or sign in to their ReadySBC Alerts account to update contact information.

In order to receive the test alert, YOU MUST BE REGISTERED FOR ALERTS at ReadySBC.org.

“Registrations for the ReadySBC Alerts system have seen a slight increase over time, however we still have a very long way to go,” shared Director for the Office of Emergency Management Kelly Hubbard. “Ensuring every community member is registered for these alerts can be a lifesaving step that every person can take today.”

Upon receiving the bilingual (English/Spanish) test alert on Thursday, May 15, community members will be prompted to confirm receipt of the message. Unless someone acknowledges receipt upon receiving the first alert, the system will continue alerting through each registration method until the recipient confirms or the system reaches the last method provided by the individual. Residents are encouraged to acknowledge receipt at any time in the process. No emergency action is required.

Community members are advised to save the ReadySBC Alerts phone number and text message number to their phone’s contacts under the name “ReadySBC Alerts.” Doing so will make it immediately clear that they are receiving an emergency message from ReadySBC Alerts when the call or text message comes in.

Phone number: 805-979-2040

Text message: 88911

About ReadySBC Alerts

Public safety agencies across Santa Barbara County utilize the ReadySBC Alerts system to inform the public of emergencies and any necessary protective actions, such as evacuations and sheltering in place. Registering for this system is critical to receiving life-safety information when it matters most. Community members may register to receive alerts for up to five addresses within Santa Barbara County. Those five addresses might include one’s home address, work address, their child’s school address, or addresses of vulnerable loved ones who may need help during an emergency.

At least one contact method and one physical address are required to sign up for ReadySBC Alerts. Community members may register several contact methods and prioritize them in the order they prefer to be reached:

Text Message

Calls to cell phones and landlines

Email

TTY/TDD for the deaf and hard-of-hearing

Community members that registered for “Aware and Prepare” alerts in the past do not have to re-register for ReadySBC Alerts and can log in to their accounts using the same username. However, everyone is highly encouraged to log in before the May 15 test and update their contact information.

County Call Center Open on May 15, 2025

The Santa Barbara County Call Center will be open starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 15 and can be reached by calling 1-833-688-5551. The Call Center will be open to take calls from community members with questions or issues relating to the test alert.

Nearly 80,000 people are registered for ReadySBC Alerts in Santa Barbara County (approximately 18%), with the majority of registrants located in south county. This will be the first countywide test of the ReadySBC Alerts system since it was first implemented in 2016.

REGISTER TO RECEIVE ReadySBC ALERTS: If you haven’t registered for emergency alerts, register now at ReadySBC.org. Receive local emergency alerts via text, phone call, and email.