Highway 154 Closed in Both Directions Thursday Following Head-On Crash

A head-on crash Thursday morning sent three people to the hospital and closed Highway 154 in both directions.

The crash occurred around 6:50 a.m. on May 1, when a pickup and small SUV collided head-on just north of San Antonio Creek on the San Marcos Pass, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck. The person in the small SUV, described as a black Pontiac Vibe on California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident information page, required extrication and was found unresponsive with critical injuries. Two other people were found walking from a black truck with moderate injuries, according to CHP. All three were transported by two ambulances to Cottage Hospital, Safechuck said.

As of 9:30 a.m., Highway 154 remained closed in both directions between State Route 192 and State Route 246 with no ETA on reopening, according to CHP, which advised drivers to use Highway 101 as an alternate route.