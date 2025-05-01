Hotel Milo Announces Multi-Million Dollar Renovation and Reimagination to “The Milo,” Ushering in a New Era for the Beloved Santa Barbara Coastal Property

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) May 1, 2025 – Hotel Milo, the boutique beachfront property located in the sun-kissed Pacific enclave of Santa Barbara, has embarked on a multi-million-dollar renovation and rebranding effort. The first phase of the full-scale reimagination is underway, with a floor-to-ceiling revitalization of the property’s 121 guestrooms and refreshment of all outdoor communal spaces. Marking a new chapter for this beloved West Beach landmark positioned along W Cabrillo Blvd., the hotel will unveil its refreshed identity as “The Milo” in June 2025, with full project completion slated for summer 2025. Throughout the renovation process, the hotel will remain open to guests, with several newly redesigned guestrooms now complete and available for reservation.

The Spanish Colonial property’s new interior design concept, curated by Santa Monica-based DESIGN360 unlimited, evokes the timeless and elegant charm of a seaside European villa, seamlessly blending classic coastal aesthetics with modern and upscale yet approachable sophistication. Each guestroom will receive a full transformation, with new furnishings, flooring, textiles, and custom wallcoverings. A refined palette of navy and natural oak wood tones, accented with gold and rattan details, enhances the ambiance of relaxed luxury. Meanwhile, updated outdoor seating areas evoke the lure of the Italian coast, inviting guests to unwind in a setting that harmonizes the refined elegance of the 1910s, and the clean simplicity of present design.

A distinctive feature of the reimagined design is the incorporation of Santa Barbara’s natural beauty and rich artistic heritage. Custom wallcoverings and vibrant murals throughout the property depict the beloved herons that inhabited the original Potter Hotel Zoo in the early 1900s, and continue to grace the area’s local shores, bringing a unique sense of place to the guest experience.

“The rebranding to The Milo represents an evolution of the property’s identity, reflecting the elegance, history, and charm that define Santa Barbara,” said Tanner Turner, general manager of The Milo. “With this reimagination, we are reintroducing the property as a refined yet welcoming retreat that embodies the casual essence of coastal California.”

The property’s rebranding includes a new logo positioning it as ‘Hotel by the Sea,’ modernized signage and collateral throughout, and a revamped website set to launch in May. As the renovation progresses, additional updates will be unveiled, further enhancing The Milo’s position as a premier destination for travelers seeking an intimate, design-forward escape along Santa Barbara’s picturesque coastline. The rebranding is led by Second Wave, a boutique, in-house agency known for bringing unique property stories to life. Second Wave is part of Aimbridge Hospitality, the world’s leading third-party hotel management company, which is responsible for the operations of The Milo.

The Milo occupies a prized parcel of land once home to the legendary 400-room Potter Hotel, a landmark property developed by Milo Potter that helped shape Santa Barbara’s renaissance as a premier seaside resort destination in the early 1900’s. The land was later occupied by four separate hotels, and decades later rebuilt into one, which was eventually reintroduced as Hotel Milo in 2014. The 2025 renovation marks the property’s most significant upgrade in 30 years. It is operated by Southern California-based Evolution Hospitality.

The Milo is located at 202 W Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara, CA. For more information visit http://www.hotelmilosantabarbara.com. Follow the hotel on Instagram and Facebook.

About The Milo

Nestled along the scenic coastline of Santa Barbara, The Milo is a charming beachfront retreat that embodies the relaxed elegance of California’s Central Coast. Inspired by the romantic and charming ambiance of a European seaside villa, the hotel offers 121 beautifully designed guestrooms, lush outdoor courtyards perfect for enjoying a glass of wine, and easy access to the area’s most beloved attractions including West Beach, State Street, Stearns Wharf, and the Funk Zone. Guests can enjoy ocean views, complimentary beach cruisers, a heated outdoor pool, and pet-friendly accommodations. Ideally located near the city’s renowned dining, shopping, and cultural destinations, Hotel Milo provides an inviting and stylish escape for travelers seeking a quintessential Santa Barbara experience. For more information visit http://www.hotelmilosantabarbara.com. Follow the hotel on Instagram and Facebook.