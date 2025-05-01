MarBorg Replacing City Customers’ Cans with Wheeled Carts

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – May 1, 2025

During the months of May and June of 2025, MarBorg Industries will exchange City of Santa Barbara customers’ waste cans (containers withoutwheels) for easy-to-maneuver carts (wheeled containers).

These can-to-wheeled-cart exchanges are part of the transition to curbside service for all MarBorg customers starting July 1, 2025. The new trash carts will be gray to comply with California’s new solid waste regulations regarding statewide container colors (SB 1383).

“Curbside service (servicing containers at the street) is an industry standard practice that offers several benefits such as improved safety for our community and MarBorg employees, minimized vehicle idle time and traffic congestion, and increased efficiency,” said Derek Carlson, Vice President Finance & Contracts at MarBorg. “Other MarBorg service areas have already transitioned, or are currently transitioning, to curbside service.”

Beginning July 1, 2025, all residential customers will need to wheel their carts to the CURBSIDE on their scheduled service day(s).

Carts must be placed curbside by 6:00 a.m. on their service day or the night before.

Carts must be returned to their storage location on the customer’s property by noon the next day.

Customers will receive instructions by mail about how to properly place carts for curbside service prior to July 1.

Customers with cans (containers withoutwheels) are currently subscribed to “in-place service.” At this service level, a MarBorg employee services the customer’s cans on the customer’s property. MarBorg will continue to provide in-place service for new wheeled carts at no extra cost through the end of June 2025.

After July 1, in-place service is still available for an additional fee. Alternatively, customers may qualify for a free age or disability based in-place service waiver. Customers with questions about service levels or pricing are encouraged to call MarBorg Customer Service at (805) 963-1852.

The City of Santa Barbara will offer a three-week grace period for enforcement of improper cart placement while customers adjust to the new guidelines. During the grace period, MarBorg will communicate directly with customers who need assistance regarding proper cart placement for collection. Additionally, MarBorg will return to service missed carts at no extra charge. Once the grace period ends, return trips to service improperly placed carts will be charged.

To learn more, please visit Curbside FAQ (SantBarbaraCA.gov/CurbsideFAQ).



If you have additional questions, MarBorg’s Customer Service Representatives are ready to assist at (805) 963-1852 or CustService@MarBorg.com.