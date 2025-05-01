Meet and Greet on May 8 to Celebrate National Public Works Week

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA – April 30, 2025

In honor of National Public Works Week, the City of Santa Barbara will host a Meet and Greet at Santa Barbara City College on the Great Meadow Lawn. Community members will have the opportunity to engage with department staff, learn about career opportunities, enjoy “Touch a Truck” with the large Public Works vehicles on display, and more. Attendees can also participate in water taste tests, demonstrations including e-bike usage, traffic signal operations, sandbag filling, and gain insights into ongoing Public Works projects.



Public Works Meet and Greet

Thursday, May 8, 2025

10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Great Meadow Lawn at Santa Barbara City College (721 Cliff Drive)

Event Info | Add Event to Your Calendar



Every year, the American Public Works Association celebrates National Public Works Week in recognition of Public Works professionals who keep communities strong by providing services in transportation, roadways, water, fleet vehicles, public buildings, emergency management, engineering, and more. This year’s theme is “People, Purpose, Presence,” highlighting the three cornerstone ideals that motivate public works professionals to serve in their communities every day.

The City’s Public Works Department consists of over 400 employees who maintain and service the following, including but not limited to:



1,200 crosswalks

99 miles of storm drains

3,300 parking spaces

480 City fleet vehicles

79 miles of bike infrastructure

For more event information, visit Public Works Meet and Greet (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/PWWeek).

For information on the department, division, and facilities, visit Public Works Department (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/publicworks).