REMINDER: Senior Mobile Home Park Overlay Ordinance

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

On May 7, 2025, the County Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing to consider the Senior Mobile Home Park Overlay Ordinance project. The proposed project includes zoning ordinance amendments to the Land Use and Development Code (LUDC) and Article II Coastal Zoning Ordinance (CZO), including a new Mobile Home Park (MHP) Overlay that would be applied to existing all-ages mobile home parks within the unincorporated county, and a new Senior Mobile Home Park (SMHP) Overlay that would be applied to existing senior mobile home parks operating within the unincorporated county.

The proposed overlays are designed to promote the continued use of mobile homes and manufactured homes in the unincorporated County as an accessible housing option for households of all income levels; recognize that senior mobile home parks provide one of the few housing options within Santa Barbara County available to seniors that are affordable and allow for independent living in a detached dwelling; and preserve a significant source of affordable, senior housing by ensuring that senior mobile home parks within the unincorporated area remain predominantly available to seniors and are not converted to allow occupancy by persons of all ages. The project also consists of amendments to the County Zoning Map and a Comprehensive Plan amendment to the County Land Use Map to implement consistency land use designation amendments.

Additional information is available at the project website: https://www.countyofsb.org/4558/Senior-Mobile-Home-Park-Ordinance



Please visit https://arcg.is/0vvWOD to review the proposed overlays on an interactive map.

The County Planning Commission hearing begins at 9:00 A.M. The order of items listed on the agenda is subject to change by the County Planning Commission. To review the staff report, Notice of Exemption, and other related documents, please visit the Planning and Development Department website where they will be posted April 30th, 2025: https://www.countyofsb.org/1625/County-Planning-Commission.

For further information about the project, please contact the planner, Lila Spring, at springl@countyofsb.org or (805) 568-2021.



IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING PUBLIC PARTICIPATION

You may observe the live stream of the County Planning Commission meetings in the following ways:

(1) Local Cable Channel 20;

(2) Online at: https://www.countyofsb.org/1333/CSBTV-Livestream; or

(3) YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/user/CSBTV20



If you wish to provide public comment, the following methods are available:



• In writing to the County Planning Commission – Submit your written comment to the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission prior to 12:00 p.m. on the Monday prior to the Commission hearing. Please submit your comment via email to the Recording Secretary at dvillalo@countyofsb.org, or by hard copy to 123 East Anapamu Street, Santa Barbara, CA, 93101. Your comment will be placed into the record and distributed appropriately.

• Attend the Meeting In-Person – Individuals are allowed to attend and provide comments at the County Planning Commission meeting in-person.

• Attend the Meeting by Zoom Webinar – Individuals wishing to provide public comment during the County Planning Commission meeting can do so via Zoom webinar by clicking the below link to register in advance.

Register in advance for this webinar:

https://santabarbaracounty.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_CAGtqgGxRlK0e5PxRCJdiA



After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing

information about joining the webinar.



Webinar ID: 160 716 9963



When: May 7, 2025, 09:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Topic: County Planning Commission 5/7/2025



The County Planning Commission’s rules on hearings and public comment, unless otherwise directed by the Chair, remain applicable to each of the participation methods listed above.



Attendance and participation by the public is invited and encouraged. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, if you need special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the Hearing Support Staff (805) 568-2000. Notification at least 48 hours prior to the meeting will enable the Hearing Support Staff to make reasonable arrangements.



If you challenge the project in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or in written correspondence to the Planning Commission prior to the public hearing.