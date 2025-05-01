Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Earn an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA —May 1, 2025— Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital (SBCH) and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital (GVCH) both earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit watchdog focused on patient safety.

Leapfrog assigns an “A,” through “F” grade to hospitals across the country based on over 30 quality and safety performance measures and the systems hospitals have in place to prevent patient harm.

“This recognition speaks to our team’s commitment to safety and excellence,” said Scott Wester, President & CEO of Cottage Health. “It is a reflection of our work to provide a safe and healing environment for patients.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade stands as the only hospital ratings program focused solely on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries. This program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

Cottage Health is also proud to share that Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital (SYVCH), a critical access provider not eligible for a Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade was recently recognized with a 5-star rating from the National Rural Rating System (NRRS). This national rating reflects the hospital’s success in meeting high standards for quality, safety and patient satisfaction.

To explore SBCH and GVCH’s grade details, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.

To learn more about safety at Cottage Health, visit cottagehealth.org/quality.

About Cottage Health | CottageHealth.org

Cottage Health is a not-for-profit health system providing advanced medical care on California’s Central Coast. In the past year, its hospitals in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley cared for 20,733inpatient admissions, 91,649 emergency department visits and 2,005 newborn deliveries. With more than 700 physicians, including specialists typically found only at university medical centers, Cottage offers expert, comprehensive care. As a teaching institution, it trains physicians through residency programs in medical, surgical, pediatric and radiology specialties. Cottage Health is home to the Central Coast’s only Level I adult and Level II pediatric trauma center and an advanced comprehensive stroke center. Its specialty services include Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, the Santa Barbara Neuroscience Institute, Cottage Heart & Vascular Center and Cottage Center for Orthopedics. Beyond its hospitals, Cottage expands care through primary and specialty clinics, urgent care centers and 24/7 provider access via Cottage Virtual Care.