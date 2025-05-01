Subject Arrested for Indecent Exposure at a Bus Stop

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – April 30, 2025

On April 23, 2025, at 8:36 p.m., Santa Barbara Police Dispatch received a call about a subject who had committed indecent exposure at a bus stop earlier in the day near the 700 block of Cliff Dr. The victim reported that she was waiting at the bus stop at 7:33 p.m. and noticed a male subject exposing himself nearby. The victim initially confronted the male, and when he wouldn’t stop, she decided to walk away. The victim was able to photograph the male subject for identification purposes and turned the photos over to the police.

The Santa Barbara Police Department sent out an “attempt to identify” bulletin to local law enforcement agencies, and the subject was positively identified as twenty-five-year-old Cristian Dominguez Hernandez.

Santa Barbara Police Department Detectives took over the investigation and obtained an arrest warrant for Hernandez.

On April 29, 2025, detectives located and took Hernandez into custody without incident. Hernandez was subsequently interviewed and confessed to the crime. Hernandez was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail for Lewd Conduct in Public, Indecent Exposure, and a No-Bail probation violation.

The Santa Barbara Police Department would like to encourage anyone who may have experienced similar circumstances in the area of the bus stop on the 700 block of Cliff Drive to report the incident by contacting the Santa Barbara Police Department’s Non-Emergency Dispatch line at (805) 882-8900 or file an online report at sbpd.com.