Waste Hauler Satisfaction Survey

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Public Works Department kindly requests your feedback! Please take our survey to share your level of satisfaction with the unincorporated area’s waste hauler, MarBorg Industries. We’re hoping to better understand customers’ experience with the franchise hauler, particularly in the unincorporated North County where MarBorg Industries took over waste service from the previous hauler, Waste Management, on July 1, 2024.

All are invited to share their thoughts and experiences with waste services provided by MarBorg Industries. Any survey responses from customers in the cities of Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Buellton will be forwarded to solid waste city representatives.

The survey should take two minutes or less and can be accessed by visiting this link: http://www.LessIsMore.org/haulersurvey.