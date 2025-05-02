Eamon Gordon of Dos Pueblos High Selected CIF State Scholar Athlete of the Year

Eamon Gordon of Dos Pueblos High track & field and cross country has been named CIF State Scholar Athlete of the Year.

He is the second Dos Pueblos student athlete to receive this distinction following in the footsteps of Danny Beal of Dos Pueblos Aquatics in 2004. Gordon will be recognized at the State Capital in Sacramento on May 29, and will receive a 10,000 scholarship.

Since 1982 the Scholar Athlete of the Year award has identified student-athletes who excel in the classroom, athletics, and are strong contributors to their schools and communities.

“In running, physics, and scouting, mentoring, and caring for others sparked growth in myself,” said Gordon in a CIF press release. “Through my experiences and the support I received from others, I learned the value of understanding and appreciating the perspectives of others to both achieve success and empower others to achieve their own success.”

Gordon recently finished second in the 3200 meters at the Channel League finals with a time of 9:23.84 and will move on to CIF prelims.

In addition to his academic and athletic exploits Gordon is the founder and developer of Financedu.org, an award-winning web app and comprehensive financial education course for middle and high school students. He is the Congressional App Challenge Winner for California’s 24th Congressional District. He is also an Eagle Scout, National Honor Society member, and National Merit Commended Scholar. Gordon will attend UCLA in the fall.