Extreme Budget Plan Will Hurt Families

With the unprecedented level of income and wealth inequality that we are experiencing, the Republican budget plan will cut $880 billion from Medicaid and $230 billion from food assistance, while corporations and billionaire donors stand to gain significant tax breaks.

Republicans want to slash Medicaid and decimate Social Security and the Veterans Administration. They want to punish any who stand up to Netanyahu’s barbaric war against the Palestinians.

Trump attacks our judicial system, yet the separation of powers is the essence of Democracy. He attacks judges and the courts for rulings he disagrees with, which threatens our entire system of government.

I ask for an agenda that reduces poverty for seniors, children, and the disabled, and that combats the threat of climate change. In solidarity, we must stand up and speak out against Republican cruelty. We must fight oligarchy, authoritarianism, xenophobia, and attacks on the working class.