The Santa Barbara Independent brings you an update on the local deals and steals for Mother’s Day* — from special treats and meals for your mother, to luxurious spa treatments, unique gifts, and more!
Arnoldi’s Cafe
Celebrate Mother’s Day at Arnoldi’s Café, starting at 10AM, with brunch on our beloved garden patio — a spot everyone falls in love with the moment they step outside.
While our roots are Italian, we’re excited to bring a delightful twist to our brunch menu with a delicious mix of breakfast favorites, featuring authentic chilaquiles made with freshly fried tortilla chips and warm, indulgent donut beignets from French- creole cuisine.
You’ll also find our most popular dinner dishes and a classic cheeseburger on the menu. We’re open all day and into the evening, so you can treat Mom to brunch, lunch, or dinner in the fresh air.
Make it special — reserve your table at Arnoldi’s Café today!
Candle Bar 111
Pour a candle with Mom this Mother’s Day for a memorable experience you’ll both cherish.
Join us at Candle Bar 111 in the Funk Zone on Saturday, May 11 or Sunday, May 12 for special candle-making workshops featuring custom scent blending, celebratory sips, and tasty bites. Limited seating—reserve early!
Can’t make our special event times? We also offer daily workshop sessions Wednesday through Sunday.
Come get creative and celebrate with a hands-on experience unlike any other.
Detox Depot
SANTA BARBARA’S BEST KEPT SECRET!
Mother’s Day Special – $299
Give Mom the Gift of Vitality
Treat her to our Superhuman Protocol, a powerful detox + rejuvenation experience to make Mom feel like the superhuman she is:
1 HOCATT™ Ozone Sauna Session
Super energy vitamin IV
Molecular hydrogen session
30 minute Photo-biomodulation
A package valued at $500 – now just $299
Santa Barbara | 805-620-2541
Ventura | 805-212-2564
Valid through the month of May.
The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara
Celebrate the women who inspire you most with two unforgettable experiences at The Ritz-Carlton Bacara, Santa Barbara. Begin the day with a decadent Mother’s Day brunch, where you’ll enjoy made-to-order omelets, a waffle station, seasonal lunch favorites, and indulgent desserts — all set against the stunning backdrop of Santa Barbara’s coastal beauty.
Then, join us for a sophisticated high tea overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Exquisite teas, delicate finger sandwiches and decadent pastries will be served alongside elegant activations and sparkling keepsakes. A celebration of indulgence and creativity, this intimate gathering pampers body, mind, and soul.
Alpha Floral
We have beautiful floral arrangements both petite and large, candles, chocolates, cards and many other gifts to make your Mom feel appreciated on this Mother’s Day!
For nearly 90 years our commitment to serving our community has remained our focus. To ensure we provide the highest quality product we’ve made it our mission to continually develop relationships with local flower growers so we can always source the freshest, most sustainable, seasonal flowers.
We will hand deliver your flower arrangement to your recipient whether it’s for a birthday, anniversary, get well, or just because! We offer fast, same day delivery and service the entire Santa Barbara area including Downtown, as well as, Goleta, Montecito, Hope Ranch, San Roque, and The Mesa.
The Palace Grill
Mother’s Day at the Palace Grill
Sunday, May 11 • 5 to 9 pm
Located just off Santa Barbara’s famous State Street, The Palace Grill offers all your favorite authentic Louisiana recipes like Jambalaya, Crawfish Etouffée, Soft Shelled Crab, Blackened Filet Mignon, as well as many other specialties that include Pastas, Salads, Gluten-Free dishes and delectable desserts. Come check it out y’all and bring your mom! At the Palace Grill, our entire staff has one goal: to give our guests an extraordinary dining experience each and every time they visit.
8 East Cota St. Santa Barbara
Reservations: 805-963-5000
Friendship Center Adult Day Services
Did you know? Nearly 2 out of 3 people living with Alzheimer’s are women, and over 60% of dementia caregivers are women—many of them moms.
Whether your mom is living with memory loss or caring for someone who is, this day is for her. Make it special with these thoughtful tips: Narrate the stories behind cherished sentimental photos instead of asking “Do you remember?” Use these local offerings to brighten your time together. If she’s a caregiver, give her the gift of rest.
Friendship Center is here to support moms and their families through every stage of the journey—with care, connection, and compassion.
Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort
Celebrate Mom with Music, Brunch, and Bubbles!
Make this Mother’s Day unforgettable at the Set at Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort! We’re pulling out all the stops for a truly special celebration. Savor a delectable brunch featuring mouthwatering specials. To make the occasion extra bubbly, treat Mom to our signature flight of “Mom-osas”! Explore a delightful array of flavors and create a personalized toast to her.
We’ll also have other exciting beverage choices available. Groove to the live tunes of the talented David Segal, performing from 10 am to 2 pm on Sunday.
*This is a paid advertisement. For more information and listing opportunities please contact advertising@indepedent.com
