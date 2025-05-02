I marched in previous protests, but my poems were too long for a poster, so I am sending them to the Independent. I write comic poems to keep my self from being depressed about our democracy. At age 94, I am a retired bilingual school teacher who was born in New Jersey and moved to Santa Barbara in 1958.

Elon Musk

Who thinks he is smart
Lives in a body
but has no heart.

He thinks he can rule
Because he is cool
But way down deep
He’s a stupid mule.

He steals from the poor
And gives to the rich
What can we call
That son of a b____

Trump

Donald Trump
Thinks he is smart
So now the poor
Can’t fill a cart
Even the rich
Are losing money
And believe me
They don’t think
Tariffs are funny.

Sat May 03, 2025 | 00:21am
