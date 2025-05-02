I marched in previous protests, but my poems were too long for a poster, so I am sending them to the Independent. I write comic poems to keep my self from being depressed about our democracy. At age 94, I am a retired bilingual school teacher who was born in New Jersey and moved to Santa Barbara in 1958.

Elon Musk

Who thinks he is smart

Lives in a body

but has no heart.

He thinks he can rule

Because he is cool

But way down deep

He’s a stupid mule.

He steals from the poor

And gives to the rich

What can we call

That son of a b____

Trump

Donald Trump

Thinks he is smart

So now the poor

Can’t fill a cart

Even the rich

Are losing money

And believe me

They don’t think

Tariffs are funny.