Open Letter to Santa Barbara Public Works, Streets Division

My house is on West Valerio, and this is probably a strange request — because I am asking you to do nothing.

Recently, as the result of road work, a huge boulder has appeared at the corner of my block — specifically, at the south-east corner of Valerio and De la Vina.

I have no idea exactly how you got it there, or what plans you may have to do with it. But as far as I can see, it’s not in anybody’s way. And it may very well be the largest free-standing rock anywhere in the city, certainly outside of any park. I’m not sure how decisions of this kind are made in your Department. But I strongly doubt if anyone will ask you to move it.

So this is a citizen’s request for you just to leave this rock where it is, as a remarkable new part of the landscape, or cityscape.