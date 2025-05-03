Is President Trump one of the most consequential presidents in American history? All one has to do is look at his first 100 days in office to answer that question. His second term has been one of the busiest of recent presidents. He has issued a slew of executive orders and initiatives to over haul the federal government.

What are some changes? Number one is closing the border. Under Kristi Noem, remain in Mexico was reinstated and illegal immigrants are being deported. Second, Trump wants America to be energy independent. He has reopened federal lands and offshore zones for energy development, natural gas permits have been fast tracked, and the war against coal is over. Third, America First is back. Blank checks to Ukraine have stopped, NATO has been forced to meet its obligations and tariffs are back on critical sectors. Fourth, the deep state is being dismantled. Fifth, the economy is being unleashed. Trump tax cuts are expanded and regulations are being reversed. And, best of all, manufacturing and domestic production in America is on the rise. Sixth, Law and Order is back. The police are being supported, BLM and COVID fraud is being investigated, and political censorship abuses are being looked at.

Going forward, there is still much to do. But putting America first is a great start. Good job President Trump.