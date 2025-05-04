Boys’ Volleyball Playoffs Roundup: Dos Pueblos, Laguna Blanca and Santa Barbara Advance to the Quarterfinals

Dos Pueblos High boys’ volleyball defended its homecourt and advanced to the quarterfinals of the CIF-SS Division 4 playoffs with a 25-15, 25-15, 23-25, 25-23 victory over Fontana on Saturday afternoon.

Senior outside hitter Noah Grant led the way offensively with 19 kills. Senior setter Wyatt Silver was a stalwart defensively and finished with 38 assists, 14 digs, four blocks and three aces. Kawin Ramko added10 kills and 12 digs.

Fontana entered the match with a 28-6 overall record, a perfect 14-0 run in the San Andreas league.

The Chargers will now move on to a quarterfinal matchup at Crean Lutheran on Wednesday.

Santa Barbara, 3; Foothill, 2

The Dons survived a tough road match at Foothill capturing a 25-22, 23-25, 26-24, 19-25, 15-13 victory.

Santa Barbara setter Chase Holdren brilliantly set the table for his attacking options. He finished with 59 assists, 11 digs and three kills. Senior outside hitter Benicio Duarte racked up 17 kills with a .517 hitting percentage.

Luke Zuffelato finished with a team-high 20 kills for Santa Barbara and Hayes Costner added 12 kills.

Santa Barbara will host Sherman Oaks Notre Dame on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the CIF-SS Division 4 quarterfinals.

Laguna Blanca, 3; La Cañada, 1

The Owls overcame a rough first-set to narrowly capture three consecutive sets in a 23-25, 25-22, 29-27, 25-23 victory on Saturday.

Liam Knezevic finished with 25 kills and 13 digs. Tyson Deveze added 21 kills and 12 digs.

Laguna Blanca will travel to Pacifica Christian for the CIF-SS Division 6 quarterfinals on Wednesday.