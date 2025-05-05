Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – May 4, 2025

The Santa Barbara Police Department encourages the public to celebrate Cinco de Mayo responsibly by planning ahead and designating a sober driver. On May 5, The Santa Barbara Police Department will have additional officers on patrol, looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“Don’t put yourself and others on the road at risk by driving impaired,” Drinking Driver Team Officer C. Garcia said. “If you’re planning to celebrate with a drink or two, leave your keys at home and designate a sober driver.”

The Santa Barbara Police Department wants to remind the community that alcohol is not the only substance that can cause impairment. Prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, cannabis products and other drugs may also cause impairment. If you plan on drinking or taking medications with a driving warning label, let someone who is sober drive. If you see someone who appears to be driving while impaired, call 9-1-1.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.